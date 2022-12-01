STRATTANVILLE – As the pandemic made clear, technology can connect people near and far.
Kelli Hummell’s second grade class at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School recently found out how far that connection can reach, using available resources — both human and technical — to communicate with students at a school in China.
“My son, Riley, was a Marine security guard over in China. He’d been over there since last October,” Hummel said. “I had him FaceTime us when he was there and the kids asked him questions about living in China; things he experienced, cultural differences.”
She continued, explaining how the connection was made between her students and those in China: “Riley was our point of contact. He has a friend, a native Chinese teacher, she did a video of her class and gave it to him and he sent it to me. And then I videoed my class and sent it to Riley.”
Videos were used as the medium for communication because the time difference between the United States and China precluded real-time interaction.
On the video from China, the Chinese students asked their Clarion-Limestone counterparts questions about a range of topics, including the typical school day, how they celebrated Halloween, cartoons and sports. Hummell’s class answered those questions on a return video, posing some of their own as well.
“It was really interesting for our kids to hear Chinese; their language is so different from ours,” Hummel said of overcoming the language barrier. “She [the teacher in China] teaches English and she could translate; she put subtitles on the bottom of [the video]. They [the Chinese students] talked very quickly so I had to write all questions down.”
“I then asked our students to take a question to answer for the students in China. I had them say ‘hello’ as a group and then they each came up individually to answer. I did have to type some things out because my kids were a little timid in the video, you couldn’t hear them very clearly.”
The idea for connecting the two classes was inspired by a book Hummell uses as part of the curriculum, “Friends Around the World” by Ana Galan. In that book, a teacher facilitates communication via written messages between her students and students in other places.
“It’s an informational text. They call them e-pals, where the students write back-and-forth,” said Hummell. “It was very similar to what we did, except they [the students in the book] kept writing back and forth. In our case, we communicated one time.”
Hummell believes interacting with the class in China was a great learning experience for both herself and her students — not just in terms of exploring differences, but also in the commonalities as well.
“Just seeing other kids their age in another country and in their classroom [was a benefit]. There were a lot of similarities,” Hummel said. “I think it helped seeing that on the other side of the world, the kids are just like them. They have different experiences and things like that, but we’re all here in the same world together.”
She elaborated, “Their classroom looked remarkably like ours. I don’t know what I was expecting, but it looked a lot like ours. The students were sitting at tables instead of desks, but some of our classrooms are like that. I don’t know why I pictured them being in uniform and being very strict. They seemed like giddy little kids, just like mine.”
Echoed principal Jonathan Quinn, “Our students got to see that children all around the world are in school just like they are. I think it showed our students that people around the world are the same, kids are kids.”
“They [the Clarion-Limestone students] also had the opportunity to see that our ability to communicate around the world is limitless now. I would like to complement Mrs. Hummell for taking advantage of the opportunity to expose our students to an international situation,” he added.
Hummell hopes to incorporate a similar experience when she teaches “Friends Around the World” in the future.
“I think when we do that book next year, I would like to have it set up before I actually do the story,” she said of the connection with a teacher abroad. “That’s something to look forward to in the future.
“It worked out this year just because I had him [her son] over there [in China]. It would be interesting to do again in the future, to have somebody that we can contact like that.”