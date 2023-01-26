SLIPPERY ROCK – Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list:
Luke Anderson of East Brady, Carly Best of Shippenville, Baylee Blauser of Parker, Samuel Boyden of East Brady, Jada Codispot of East Brady, Mia Daniels of Dayton, Josina Gaetano of Summerville, Abigail Gruver of Rimersburg, Elizabeth Gruver of Strattanville, Hope Hazlett of Shippenville and Walker Hiles of East Brady.
Shane Krizmanich of Dayton, Olivia Magagnotti of New Bethlehem, Owen Magagnotti of New Bethlehem, Raleigh Mechling of Clarion, Madison Moore of Mayport, Maialen Petrissans of Clarion, Brandon Saeler of Shippenville, Nichol Schawl of Templeton and Kyle Watkins of New Bethlehem.