LORETTO – The following local students were named to the president’s list or dean’s list at Saint Francis University in Loretto for the fall of 2022:
- Laryssa Bauer of Shippenville majoring in biology, dean’s list.
- Korrin Burns of Shippenville majoring in health science PT, dean’s list.
- Leyton Mangiantini of New Bethlehem majoring in nursing, dean’s list.
- Morgan McNaughton of Summerville majoring in finance/accelerated MBA, president’s list.
- Gabrielle Miller of Mayport majoring in nursing, dean’s list.
- Hailey Sintobin of Clarion majoring in nursing, dean’s list.
- Emily Wolfe of East Brady majoring in health science — president’s list.
To achieve either honor, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.0 (president’s) or 3.5 (dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a semester.