YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO – The following local students who attend Youngstown State University have earned a perfect 4.0 and been named to the president’s list and dean’s list for spring semester 2023:
- Roman Luchynsky of Clarion, majoring in electrical engineering technology.
- Samantha Runyan of Rimersburg, majoring in psychology.
- Janelle Pezzuti of Summerville, majoring in chemical engineering.
Additional dean’s list honorees include:
- Clayton Marsh of Rimersburg, majoring in mechanical engineering technology.
- Mitchell Marsh of Rimersburg, majoring in mechanical engineering technology.
Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.