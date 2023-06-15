LORETTO – St. Francis University has announced the names of the 753 university students who earned a place on the spring 2023 president’s list or dean’s list.
The following local students are among those honored:
- Korrin Burns of Shippenville, majoring in health science PT – dean’s list.
- Leyton Mangiantini of New Bethlehem, majoring in nursing – dean’s list.
- Morgan McNaughton of Summerville, majoring in finance/accelerated MBA – dean’s List.
- Gabrielle Miller of Mayport, majoring in nursing, dean’s list.
- Hailey Sintobin of Clarion, majoring in nursing – dean’s list.
- Emily Wolfe of East Brady, majoring in health science PA – dean’s list.
To achieve either honor, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.0 (president’s) or 3.5 (dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.