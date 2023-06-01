GROVE CITY – The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Grove City College.
- Noel Anthony, a biology/health major from Shippenville, has been named to the dean’s list with distinction. Noel is a 2022 graduate of Clarion Area High School and is the daughter of Bonnie and Robert Anthony of Shippenville.
- Kobe Bonanno, a management major from New Bethlehem, has been named to the dean’s list with distinction. Kobe is a 2021 graduate of Redbank Valley High School and is the son of Stephanie and Matt Bonanno of New Bethlehem.
- Kaitlyn Constantino, an exercise science major from Clarion, has been named to the dean’s list. Kaitlyn is a 2020 graduate of Clarion Area High
- School and is the daughter of Kim and Dave Constantino of Clarion.
- Megan Himes, a psychology major from Hawthorn, has been named to the dean’s list. Megan is a 2021 graduate of Redbank Valley High School and is the daughter of Amy and Joseph Himes of Hawthorn.
- Judah Shay, a history major from Fairmount City, has been named to the dean’s list with distinction. Judah is a 2021 graduate of Christ Dominion Academy and is the son of the Rev. and Mrs. David Shay of Fairmount City.
Students eligible for the dean’s list must have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean’s list with distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84; and for the dean’s list with high distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.