INDIANA – The following students from Clarion County and Northern Armstrong County have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
Dean’s list students are as follows:
Clarion
- Dorothy Cathy Kalinowski, Nutrition/Dietetics.
Dayton
- Matthew John Bucko, Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences.
- Brandon M. Faber, Biochemistry
- Emma Lorene Fetchko, Natural Science/Pre-dentistry.
- Emily Marie Fulton, Criminology.
- Zaryn Matthew Good, Computer Science/Software Engineering.
- Alyssa Layne Lybarger, Exploratory-Business.
- Katrina Renfro, English/Literature-Culture.
East Brady
- Maura L. King, Early Childhood and Special Education.
Hawthorn
- Jenna Sue Procious, Criminology.
New Bethlehem
- Bryson John-William Bain, Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business.
- Matthew David Green, Management Information Systems/Information Technology.
- Christian J. McDon
- ald, Criminology.
Parker
- Braden John Murray, Communications Media/Media Production.
Rimersburg
- Teja L. Hageter, Kinesiology, Health and Sport Science/Sports Administration.
Shippenville
- Amanda Matus, Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism and Event Management.
Strattanville
- Alana Lee McMaster, Criminology.
Templeton
- Jeffery J. Douglas, Social Studies/History.
- Katherine Rose Muth, Early Childhood and Special Education.
- Christopher Prifti, Music Education.