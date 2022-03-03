INDIANA – The following students from the area have been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania:

Dayton:

  • Matthew John Bucko majoring in Safety, Health and Environmental Applied Science.
  • Brandon M. Faber majoring in Biochemistry.
  • Emma Lorene Fetchko majoring in Natural Science/Pre-dentistry.
  • Emily Marie Fulton majoring in Criminology.
  • Zaryn Matthew Good majoring in Computer Science/Software Engineering.
  • Dakota Shick majoring in Safety, Health and Environmental Applied Science.
  • Cody Michael Snyder majoring in Art Education.

East Brady:

  • Maura L. King majoring in Early Childhood and Special Education.

New Bethlehem:

  • Matthew David Green majoring in Management Information Systems/Information Technology.
  • Christian J. McDonald majoring in Criminology.
  • Addison A. Minich majoring in Theatre/Musical Theatre.
  • Jacob A. Weverink majoring in Theatre.

Parker:

  • Emily Catherine Kaufman majoring Music Education.
  • Braden John Murray majoring in Communications Media/Media Production.

Shippenville:

  • Koty John Ross Kline majoring in Psychology.

Strattanville:

  • Alana Lee McMaster majoring in Criminology.

Templeton:

  • Katherine Rose Muth majoring in Early Childhood and Special Education.
  • Brianna M. Prifti majoring in Family and Consumer Science Education.

Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

The full list of fall 2021 dean’s list students is available at www.iup.edu.

