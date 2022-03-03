INDIANA – The following students from the area have been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania:
Dayton:
- Matthew John Bucko majoring in Safety, Health and Environmental Applied Science.
- Brandon M. Faber majoring in Biochemistry.
- Emma Lorene Fetchko majoring in Natural Science/Pre-dentistry.
- Emily Marie Fulton majoring in Criminology.
- Zaryn Matthew Good majoring in Computer Science/Software Engineering.
- Dakota Shick majoring in Safety, Health and Environmental Applied Science.
- Cody Michael Snyder majoring in Art Education.
East Brady:
- Maura L. King majoring in Early Childhood and Special Education.
New Bethlehem:
- Matthew David Green majoring in Management Information Systems/Information Technology.
- Christian J. McDonald majoring in Criminology.
- Addison A. Minich majoring in Theatre/Musical Theatre.
- Jacob A. Weverink majoring in Theatre.
Parker:
- Emily Catherine Kaufman majoring Music Education.
- Braden John Murray majoring in Communications Media/Media Production.
Shippenville:
- Koty John Ross Kline majoring in Psychology.
Strattanville:
- Alana Lee McMaster majoring in Criminology.
Templeton:
- Katherine Rose Muth majoring in Early Childhood and Special Education.
- Brianna M. Prifti majoring in Family and Consumer Science Education.
Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
The full list of fall 2021 dean’s list students is available at www.iup.edu.