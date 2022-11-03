NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host a Veterans Day display on Saturday, Nov. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 13 from noon to 4 p.m.

The stories of four local veterans will be told:

  • Samuel G. Mohney, Civil War.
  • Major Jeremiah Zachariah Brown, Civil War.
  • Colonel Don Williams, World War II.
  • Colonel Theodore Reid, Vietnam and Desert Storm.

Other military displays will also be a part of the event.

This presentation is being hosted by Dr. Joe Harmon’s eighth grade civics class students Elaina Carrico, Marlee Carrier and Adelyn Hetrick.

During the two-day event, the students will be raising funds to help support the Mechling-Shakley Veterans Center in Cowansville. The center offers support to homeless veterans.

