SOUTH BETHLEHEM – Losing a pet can be traumatic experience for anyone, but how do you approach such a difficult subject with children? The answer might just lie in the pages of a new children’s book written and illustrated by two area educators.
Written by Redbank Valley High School graduate Tessa Ellis, “Stella and the Stars,” tells the story of a dog named Stella who has been fascinated with the stars her whole life. As her earthly life comes to an end, Stella finds herself taking on a new life as the thing she has most admired with a special purpose for her family.
“I hope it’s something positive that can bring some light to a hard situation,” Ellis, of South Bethlehem, said recently about the book. “My goal is for it to help with the grief and the loss and make it a little easier for kids to communicate their feelings.”
As a second grade teacher at Punxsutawney Area Elementary School, Ellis said she often sees students having to deal with the death of a pet.
“The death of a pet is a great, heavy and irreplaceable loss...[and] can be traumatic and incredibly difficult for a child to overcome,” Ellis recently said, noting that the death of a pet is oftentimes the first experience with loss children face. “We know this truth as adults, but sadly, so do our children who may have had their pet as their companion all of their lives.”
In order to help her students deal with the loss, Ellis said she has looked for children’s books over the years that address the subject.
“I wasn’t able to find anything that I was able to give as a teacher that I thought would help my students and their families,” she said.
Pointing out that she’s always enjoyed writing, Ellis explained that she was inspired to write her own children’s book about a year-and-a-half ago during the pandemic-induced school shutdown when she received word from a parent that one of her student’s family pets was not doing well.
“I was feeling really bad about it,” she said, noting that she wanted to offer some encouragement for her student.
Ellis began researching how to write a children’s book, and eventually sat down and started writing.
“The title came to me instantly,” Ellis said, pointing out that the main character in the book is based on her dog, Stella. “She oftentimes goes outside and appears to be looking at the stars.”
As she was writing, Ellis said it was important to her that the story be an easy read for children, and that families could personalize their own copies of the book.
“At the beginning of the book, there’s a place where you can put a paw print of your pet,” Ellis explained, adding that the book also features blank pages at the end for pet photos, or for children to create their own illustrations of their pets. “I wanted kids to be able to remember and feel like they are still connected to their pet by creating something on their own that they could share with others.”
With the story underway, Ellis said she turned her attention to finding an illustrator who could bring the words on the page to life.
“It was important for me to find an illustrator that I knew and could connect with because it’s such a personal book for me,” she said.
Ellis didn’t have to look any farther than her colleague and friend, Jessica Green — Punxsutawney’s high school art teacher — who immediately signed on for the project.
“I was so excited when she said she would do it,” Ellis said of Green, who used watercolors and photographs to create lifelike images of Stella and the Ellis family that fit with the story. “Her illustrations were perfect and exactly what I was visualizing in my mind.”
Ellis also noted that she asked her aunt, Keli Bonanno, a retired English teacher at Redbank Valley High School, to edit the book.
“It’s cool to have a book that was created by teachers,” Ellis said. “In or out of the classroom, our goal is to help kids as much as we can.”
“Stella and the Stars” was published by IngramSpark, an online self-publishing company, a process which Ellis said took around four months and multiple attempts to finish.
“I watched YouTube and TikTok videos on how self-publishers get started and the programs they use and talked to a few people who do this for a living,” she said, adding that while it was a lot of work, she’s glad she stuck with it. “I was pleased with how it turned out.”
Reflecting on her first experience as an author, Ellis said she really enjoyed working with Green and Bonanno and getting to let her creative juices flow.
“I loved being able to do something new, especially with writing,” she said, adding that she could definitely see herself writing more books in the future.
Although “Stella and the Stars” may highlight a difficult subject, Ellis said she hopes the book will be able to spark conversations and help families process loss.
“Grief is something kids have to learn how to process and communicate through because it’s a part of life,” she said. “My whole goal is just to help children or anyone with this loss.”
“Stella and the Stars” is available for purchase online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more information, visit “Stella and the Stars” on Facebook and Instagram.