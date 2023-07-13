PARKER – Lydia Scardina from Central Electric Cooperative’s (CEC’s) service territory recently traveled to Washington, D.C. as part of the annual Electric Cooperative Youth Tour.
While on the trip, Scardina met with legislators, learned about electric cooperatives, and toured museums, memorials and monuments.
Youth Tour is an all-expenses paid, once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet elected officials, experience the nation’s capital and meet fellow students from across the country. More than 1,500 students from all across America take part in the Youth Tour experience each year.
This unique trip provides the opportunity to watch history come to life while building a peer network.
Anyone interested in attending Youth Tour 2024 should visit www.central.coop or call 800-521-0570. Applications for next year will open in November.