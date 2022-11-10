MAYPORT – Describing it as one of the most “adventurous but dangerous,” times of his life, Gary Ferringer said that he does not regret his decision to enlist in the U.S. Air Force after high school.
“Back in that period of time, you only had four options when you graduated from high school; you either had a college deferment, a medical deferment, enlisted in the U.S. Military or waited to be drafted,” Ferringer of Mayport said last week, noting that his father, who served as an infantryman in World War II, encouraged him to enlist in one of the other branches rather than wait to be drafted.
Ferringer took his father’s advice, and after graduating from Redbank Valley High School in 1967, he made the decision to enlist in the Air Force, where he served from 1968 to 1971.
“I could have gone to any branch, but I had an uncle who was in the Air Force, so he contributed to my decision,” he said.
Ferringer completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. From there, he was sent to Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, and later Dover Air Force Base in Delaware and Eglin Air Force Base in Pensacola, Fla. for training as an aircraft maintenance specialist.
“There were two factions of maintenance on aircraft, OMS and FMS,” Ferringer said, pointing out that he served on the OMS side. While the FMS mechanics worked in specialized shops focusing on individual aircraft systems, Ferringer explained, OMS mechanics worked on the flight line doing general maintenance, service and inspections on the specific plane for which they were trained.
“We had to have general knowledge of the whole plane,” he continued, adding that he was known as a crew chief. “We also had to keep meticulous records of the maintenance on our aircraft.”
In between his trainings at the Dover and Eglin bases, Ferringer received orders that he would be deployed to the Bien Hoa Air Force Base in South Vietnam where he would be stationed with the 19th Taskforce to work on the O-2A Skymaster aircraft.
“The aircraft that we worked on were forward air controllers (FACs),” Ferringer noted. “Their primary mission was to look for targets and enemy movement.”
After about two-and-a-half months at Bien Hoa, Ferringer was tasked to a small outfit at the Tan Son Nhut Air Base in Saigon, where he remained for the rest of his tour.
“The main mission was to patrol the lower Delta area,” he noted of his time at Tan Son Nhut. “We flew in and out of different air bases, wherever they needed us.”
Upon completion of his time in Vietnam, Ferringer returned stateside where he was stationed at the McCoy Air Force Base in Orlando, Fla. to serve as crew chief on the KC-135 in-flight refueling tanker, strategic air command.
“The engine I was working on [in Vietnam] was a reciprocating engine aircraft, or a piston engine,” he explained. “When I got to McCoy, I had to cross-train out of those and into jet engine aircrafts.”
Following a return from a late 1970 temporary duty assignment in Hickam Field, Hawaii, where his squadron was tasked with retrieving deactivated aircraft in Vietnam and returning them to the United States, Ferringer learned that he would be returning to Vietnam after only seven months at McCoy.
“We came off the flight line and my supervisor was standing in the maintenance building with a piece of paper,” Ferringer recalled, noting that he was told that he received orders to return to Vietnam. “I told him that I had just gotten back from Vietnam, and he said, ‘yeah, but you’re going back again.’”
Before returning to Vietnam to be stationed at Cam Ranh Bay Air Base, Ferringer was sent to Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas to train on the C-7A Caribou, a light cargo, light troop carrier aircraft.
“They were really weird looking things, but you could land them almost anywhere,” he said, explaining that the planes were used to drop paratroopers, cargo and more all over South Vietnam.
Throughout his time in Vietnam, Ferringer said he would often rotate on missions in Thailand, where he met and married his wife, Nuntiya.
Ferringer served his final tour in Vietnam from December 1970 through December 1971, when his time in the service was complete.
Toward the end of his Vietnam tour, Ferringer recalled learning that his entire squadron had been deactivated. They were told that they were going to fly aircraft back to the United States, island-hopping across the Pacific Ocean.
“These planes were old, leftover Korean and WWII relics and keeping them in the air was a 24/7 job,” Ferringer said, noting that many of the planes didn’t make it to their final destination. “Everywhere we stopped we left aircraft because they wouldn’t fly anymore.”
Ferringer said he and two others made it as far as Wake Island, where they were stranded for two or three weeks waiting for parts to fix their aircraft and continue their journey. Eventually, the men received orders to return to Vietnam “by any means possible.”
“It was kind of heartbreaking; I didn’t really want to go back,” he said, pointing out, however, that he returned to Vietnam for about a week before he was flown back to the U.S. and discharged.
Following his discharge, and after he and his wife were both back in the United States, Ferringer said he worked at various jobs including Hawthorn Manufacturing, Toy Drilling and Union Coal Fields, before starting his own garage, Ferringer Enterprises, where he worked until his retirement in 2011.
Even after all of these years, Ferringer said his time in the Air Force has remained a part of his life.
“The things that were instilled in us during those years, such as proper etiquette, discipline, respect and honor, stick with you,” he said, adding that he even still dresses himself according to military regulations. “It’s a time in your life that you will always remember.”
And while he said that his service in the military was one of the most adventurous things he’s ever done, especially when he would have the opportunity to fly with the pilots and travel the world, he also said it was one of his most dangerous experiences.
“Vietnam was chaotic and crazy, and just made no sense,” Ferringer said, remembering times on the Bien Hoa base where they worked alongside the Vietnamese during the day, and fought their rocket and mortar strikes at night.
“You never really had a safe place,” he continued. “Our enemy was all around us all the time, even on your own base.”
Ultimately, Ferringer considers himself lucky to have been assigned to aircraft maintenance, and said that while his time in Vietnam wasn’t easy, it was better than most.
“I don’t regret anything that I went through,” he said. “It was an interesting four years to say the least.”