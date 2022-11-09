CLARION and KITTANNING – Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania’s next governor, and John Fetterman will soon be heading to Washington, D.C. to represent the Keystone State in the U.S. Senate.
Neither one can thank the majority of voters in Clarion and Armstrong counties for their election night victories, however.
Despite solidly beating Republican Doug Mastriano, Shapiro, a Democrat, was no favorite for local voters.
Statewide, and with 95 percent of the vote counted as of late afternoon on Wednesday, Shapiro held a lead of more than 700,000 votes, topping Mastriano 55.8 percent to 42.4 percent.
But locally, Mastriano captured 10,000 votes in Clarion County, compared with Shapiro’s 5,100; and the Republican garnered 18,323 votes in Armstrong County, nearly double Shapiro’s tally of 9,388.
And while the statewide race for the U.S. Senate seat was closer than the gubernatorial race, the gap was even wider in Clarion and Armstrong counties.
Across Pennsylvania, with 95 percent of votes counted, Democrat John Fetterman was the projected winner with 50.5 percent of the vote, compared with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz’s 47 percent. More than 178,000 votes separated the candidates as of yesterday afternoon.
Locally, Oz brought in 10,601 votes in Clarion County, as Fetterman received 4,311 votes. And Oz fared well in Armstrong County with 19,460 votes, versus 7,939 votes for Fetterman.
In fact, looking at the combined 96 voting precincts in both counties (62 in Armstrong and 34 in Clarion), only three precincts cast majorities for Fetterman and Shapiro — the three Clarion Borough polling precincts.
In the other races on the local ballots, U.S. Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, a Republican, cruised to an easy victory in his re-election bid to the 15th District seat, topping Democratic challenger Mike Molesevich by roughly a 70 percent to 30 percent margin district-wide.
Clarion County voters supported Thompson to the tune of 11,737 votes to Molesevich’s 3,473 votes, while Armstrong County voters cast 20,933 votes for Thompson and 7,024 votes for Molesevich.
And state Rep. Donna Oberlander, a Republican, was unopposed on the ballot and will be elected to another two-year term in the state House. She received 13,333 votes in Clarion County and 10,265 votes in the portion of Armstrong County that makes up the 63rd District.
Turnout was heavy in both counties, with 66 percent of registered voters going to the polls in Armstrong County to cast a total of 28,315 ballots, and 65.5 percent turnout in Clarion County, amounting to 15,468 ballots cast.
All vote totals are unofficial until certified by the counties.