PORTER TWP. – Roman philosopher Marcus Tullius Cicero once said that “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.”
If Cicero is correct, Porter Township might just have everything it needs with the addition of a new Little Free Library in a scenic garden space along Huber Road.
When Jolene Frampton of New Bethlehem started noticing Little Free Libraries popping up in other communities, she knew it was something she wanted to bring to the countryside of Porter Township.
“I’ve always wanted to do something, especially for the kids,” Frampton said earlier this week, noting that kids in Porter Township often don’t make it to in-town libraries. She said she had a vision of local children being able to ride their bikes to pick out a book close to home. “I feel like there’s not much for them to do out here, especially in the summertime.”
Frampton said she began collecting books for a little library last summer, picking them up from garage sales, Goodwill, online and donations from friends.
“I have books for everyone,” she said, adding that the collection of books in the Little Free Library ranges from picture books for small children, to young adult books for pre-teens and teens to books for women and men. “If I see something that looks like a good book, I’ll put it in the library.”
According to Frampton, visitors of the Little Free Library can take a book from its variety of selections or share a book with others to enjoy.
“You don’t need a library card or anything,” Frampton said, pointing out that there is no timeframe to return or replace a book, and visitors don’t need to share a book before taking a book. “There’s really no rules.”
Frampton said she tries add new books to the little library every few days to help keep it stocked and the selections fresh.
“I’m constantly putting in new books,” Frampton said, adding that anyone who would like to donate books to the little library can contact her on Facebook. “Every time I go shopping I come home with books.”
When it came to selecting a location for Porter Township’s Little Free Library, Frampton’s scenic garden property along Huber Road seemed like just the right fit.
“This is such a nice little area,” she said, pointing to a nearby stream and deer that often frequent the area. The addition of a wooden bench near the library allows for visitors to enjoy a book while taking in the peacefulness of their natural surroundings. “It’s really quiet and you can hear the water.”
Frampton also pointed out that as an official chartered library, the Little Free Library’s location can be found on the organization’s website.
“There are more than 100,000 of these little libraries all over the world,” she said.
Since its installation in May, Frampton said she has been pleased with the interest her community has shown in its Little Free Library.
“I’m surprised people are using it as much as they are,” she said, noting that she’s had several people say how much they enjoy visiting the library, especially with their children. “I hope it continues to take off and even more people use it.”