TOBY TWP. – A 48-year-old Rimersburg woman was charged with a firearms violation following an incident on July 17 at 6:25 p.m. along Huey Road in Toby Township.
Jami Lynn Cangelo was charged with possessing a firearm as a person prohibited from possessing.
According to court documents, Cangelo was in possession of a shotgun as a person not permitted to possess a firearm following an involuntary psychiatric commitment.
Police said they went to Cangelo’s residence where she admitted to having a firearm and relinquished it without incident.
Charges were filed Aug. 7 by state police Trooper Sean Floor with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.