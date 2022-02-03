MAYPORT – After a diverse 40-year career in nursing and delivering more than 800 babies, including 14 of her nieces and nephews, as a certified midwife, one local woman hopes to find a new role in retirement.
Pam Shirey graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1977 and from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a BSN in nursing in 1981. The day after graduation, she flew to California and got a job at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) where she began her career as a nurse.
Once in San Diego, she not only experienced life in the big city for the first time, but met new challenges facing the medical community head on.
“It was very eye opening,” she said of her time as an ICU nurse. “It was 1981, when people out there were dying of some terrible, horrible disease, but nobody knew what it was.”
The mystery disease was AIDS.
“It was really crazy to be working there because nobody knew why all these gay men were dying, and they weren’t sure how it was transmitted,” she said.
Shirey said that although she had been accustomed to death while working as a nurses’ aid at Brookville Hospital in college, it had always been in relation to older patients.
“To care for all these dying young men was life-changing for me,” she said of her early experiences, noting that she always tried to make sure that no one died alone. “It really gave me a perspective on how to help someone die well.”
Following her ICU experience, Shirey made the move to home health nursing.
“I loved going into people’s homes and seeing them where they were,” she said of the in-home visits, noting that her new role took her everywhere from inner-city San Diego to Native American Reservations to high end homes.
“I loved being a home health nurse,” she recalled. “It changes the rules on how you relate to people because you’re essentially a guest in their house, and it also gives you a lot of insight into what their life is really like.”
While rewarding, Shirey said that home health left her feeling like she needed to be able to offer patients more.
“A lot of times, you’re the only person seeing them,” she said. “You’re evaluating, you’re assessing and making a treatment plan, and I really felt like I didn’t have those advanced level skills.”
Although an uncommon practice at the time, Shirey said she met a nurse practitioner in the mid-1980s who worked for the same practice.
“I had never even heard of a nurse practitioner, but I knew that’s what I wanted to be,” she said.
What followed was a move back east to the University of Virginia, where she earned a master’s of science degree in Community Health with a post-master’s certificate as a family nurse practitioner in 1988.
After completing her degree, Shirey again moved to take a job as a family nurse practitioner at a family nurse practitioner residency program in Harrisburg. While there, she said she learned a number of new procedures, including suturing.
The time in Harrisburg soon led Shirey to a private family practice at a community health center in Carlisle where she worked for the next 10 or 12 years. It was here that she found a growing interest in midwifery.
“At that time, there was no one in Carlisle to provide OB care to under-insured or uninsured people,” Shirey said. “The grand scheme was that I would go to school, learn to be a midwife and then come back to that community health center to provide cradle to grave care.”
Shirey finished her degree in Midwifery from Philadelphia University — now called Thomas Jefferson University — in 2011, but found no support from the doctors in Carlisle for her plan. The result was another change in work venues to UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, where she has worked as a certified midwife ever since.
“I fell in love with the practice,” Shirey said of Magee, noting that it’s an all women, all midwife practice. “We provide care to women from all different populations.”
Now, as she prepared to work her last shift at Magee on Tuesday before her retirement, Shirey said that she has really enjoyed all aspects of her 41-year career.
“I have really liked every job I’ve had as a nurse,” she said, pointing especially to her nurse practitioner and midwife years. “I feel like I have good skills, and I feel like it’s something I do well.”
In fact, Shirey said that she recently discovered a family connection with midwifery — her great-grandmother helped women give birth at home.
“She went around and was essentially a lay midwife,” she said. “I feel like being a midwife is in my heart for sure.”
While she considers all of her deliveries to be special, the most memorable for her are the 14 family members.
“Looking at these babies grow up, I know that I have a special connection to them, and I have a special connection with my nieces and nephews because we had that opportunity to have that powerful experience together,” she said.
And her nieces and nephews seem to share the same sentiment.
“Having Aunt Pam as my midwife was a memory that I feel truly blessed to have been able to experience,” Shirey’s niece, Samantha (Magagnotti) Martin said. “Having her deliver my babies made what could have been a stressful, scary time comforting and soothing for both my husband and I. She will always hold a very special place in all of our hearts.”
Looking ahead to what retirement might mean, Shirey said that she is excited about spending more time with her four grandchildren, gardening and maybe even a cooking class. She also said that she could see her next venture as once again providing care for people at the end of their lives.
Whether it was caring for AIDS patients in San Diego, serving as a hospice volunteer in Carlisle, or providing extended care for her aunt and uncle, Larry and Sally Shirey, Shirey has always seen the need for this type of service.
“I feel that there are parallels to being a midwife and helping someone die well,” she said, pointing out that both require the same set of skills. “You’re involved in people’s lives at a really intense time, and you’re helping them through that transition. With midwifery, most of the time it’s a really joyous experience, except sometimes it’s a really awful experience, and death can be the same way. Helping someone die well is a really good gift to a family and the person.”