ALCOLA – Local youth were challenged by many competitions in home economics at the Clarion County Fair. Premiums for these contests were $5 for first, $4 for second, $3 for third, $2 for fourth and $1 for fifth.

Others: 1 — Brielle Hornberger of New Bethlehem.

Baked Cookies (7 Cookies) Dropped: 1 – Willy Belfield of New Bethlehem; 2 – Allie Settlemyer of Brockway; 3 – Libby Rapp of Mayport; 4 – Neveah Goodman of Sligo; 5 – Art Goodman III of Sligo.

Cakes (Iced) White: 1 — Lennon Copenhaver of Clarion.

Cupcakes (7): 1 — Rhiannon Copenhaver of Clarion; 2 — Lennon Copenhaver of Clarion; 3 — Allie Settlemyer of Brockway; 4 — Art Goodman III of Sligo; 5 — Neveah Goodman of Sligo.

Pies, One Crust (Non-cream filling): 1 — Rhiannon Copenhaver of Clarion.

Pies, Two Crusts: 1 — Lennon Copenhaver of Clarion.

Candy (7 Pieces) Should Equal at Least ½ Pound, Fudge, Any Kind: 1 — Hadley Johnston of Rimersburg; 2 — Willy Belfield of New Bethlehem.

Candy (7 Pieces) Should Equal at Least ½ Pound, Mints: 1 — Willy Belfield of New Bethlehem.

Candy (7 Pieces) Should Equal at Least ½ Pound, Other: 1 — Willy Belfield of New Bethlehem.

Applesauce: 1 — Bella Wheeler of Knox.

Bean, Green: 1 — Brody Brocious of New Bethlehem; 2 — Colton Cicciarelli of New Bethlehem.

Pork: 1 — Brody Brocious of New Bethlehem.

Beans, Pickled: 1 — Stephenie Draa of Mayport.

Beets, Pickled: 1 — Brody Brocious of New Bethlehem; 2 — Colton Cicciarelli of New Bethlehem.

Peppers, Pickled: 2 — Stephenie Draa of Mayport.

Cucumber, Pickled: 3 — Stephenie Draa of Mayport.

Strawberry Jam: 2 — Bella Wheeler.

Other: 3 — Stephenie Draa of Mayport.

