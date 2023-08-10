ALCOLA – Local youth were challenged by many competitions in home economics at the Clarion County Fair. Premiums for these contests were $5 for first, $4 for second, $3 for third, $2 for fourth and $1 for fifth.
Others: 1 — Brielle Hornberger of New Bethlehem.
Baked Cookies (7 Cookies) Dropped: 1 – Willy Belfield of New Bethlehem; 2 – Allie Settlemyer of Brockway; 3 – Libby Rapp of Mayport; 4 – Neveah Goodman of Sligo; 5 – Art Goodman III of Sligo.
Cakes (Iced) White: 1 — Lennon Copenhaver of Clarion.
Cupcakes (7): 1 — Rhiannon Copenhaver of Clarion; 2 — Lennon Copenhaver of Clarion; 3 — Allie Settlemyer of Brockway; 4 — Art Goodman III of Sligo; 5 — Neveah Goodman of Sligo.
Pies, One Crust (Non-cream filling): 1 — Rhiannon Copenhaver of Clarion.
Pies, Two Crusts: 1 — Lennon Copenhaver of Clarion.
Candy (7 Pieces) Should Equal at Least ½ Pound, Fudge, Any Kind: 1 — Hadley Johnston of Rimersburg; 2 — Willy Belfield of New Bethlehem.
Candy (7 Pieces) Should Equal at Least ½ Pound, Mints: 1 — Willy Belfield of New Bethlehem.
Candy (7 Pieces) Should Equal at Least ½ Pound, Other: 1 — Willy Belfield of New Bethlehem.
Applesauce: 1 — Bella Wheeler of Knox.
Bean, Green: 1 — Brody Brocious of New Bethlehem; 2 — Colton Cicciarelli of New Bethlehem.
Pork: 1 — Brody Brocious of New Bethlehem.
Beans, Pickled: 1 — Stephenie Draa of Mayport.
Beets, Pickled: 1 — Brody Brocious of New Bethlehem; 2 — Colton Cicciarelli of New Bethlehem.
Peppers, Pickled: 2 — Stephenie Draa of Mayport.
Cucumber, Pickled: 3 — Stephenie Draa of Mayport.
Strawberry Jam: 2 — Bella Wheeler.
Other: 3 — Stephenie Draa of Mayport.