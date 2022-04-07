RIMERSBURG – A long list of needed water and sewerage upgrades in the Rimersburg area, along with their rising price tags, were discussed in detail at Monday night’s meeting of Rimersburg Borough Council.
A water tank rehabilitation project, Chestnut Street water and sewer line replacements, lead line replacements and more were mapped out by Rimersburg Authority members Dan Burkett and Mike Graham.
And, like most anything else these days, prices are going up.
“Our engineers tell us that costs are up about 30 percent,” Graham told council members.
He explained that with the upcoming Chestnut Street project, the water line replacement cost has jumped from an early estimate of $397,000 to $517,000 now. The sewer line replacement portion has risen from $197,000 to $257,000. And the paving portion of the work has increased from $84,000 to $110,000. Also part of the endeavor, the Monterey Road section of the project has gone from $186,000 to a new estimate of $241,000.
Graham said the authority is looking at ways to scale back the scope of the project, concentrating only on the lines that are directly under the street itself. He said other portions could be done later after the initial phase.
“It’s a pretty major project,” he said. “Now we need the grant money.”
First up on the authority’s project list will be the refurbishment of the main water tank. The work comes with a $157,000 price tag, and painting of the tank is expected to begin in May.
Graham said that with the tank being painted inside to a higher level, that will allow the authority to fill it with more water, which will allow the group to remove the old water tank from the system.
Burkett and Graham also said that plans are moving ahead for the replacement of lead water lines in the downtown area, a project which received $1 million in Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) funding. They were quick to note, however, that the funding is comprised of two-thirds grant, while the remaining third will need to be repaid as a low-interest loan.
That project, they said, will move the main water line from along Main Street, relocating it to Back Street, and eliminating the lead lines on both streets. The project will require some property owners to relocate their service connections from the Main Street side to Back Street.
Graham said the lead line project will go from Chestnut Street along Back Street for as far as $1 million will get them. Additional phases of work will need to follow in the coming years as the authority works to create a water line loop in the community, that will allow areas of line to be isolated for repairs or in case of water line breaks.
Another major project on the horizon, they said, is the replacement of the authority’s sewage treatment plant. Originally tabbed at around a $6 million project, Graham said the cost is roughly $1.8 million more now.
“We will apply for grants,” he said.
And on top of all of that, Graham and Burkett said the authority has 11 smaller sewer and water projects that must be completed, with a total cost estimate of around $1 million.
Councilman Roger Crick said the community has a choice to either invest in its water and sewer systems now, or to allow them to continue to deteriorate.
“It’s not a pleasant thought, but something that needs done,” he said.
To help pay for whatever grants can’t cover, Burkett and Graham warned the council that they would likely be back in the coming months with a plan to restructure the authority’s water and sewer billing.
They said customers could be looking at as much as $15 monthly increases for both water and sewer services.
Officials noted that Rimersburg currently offers some of the lowest rates in the region for water and sewerage.
Crick also said the community was lucky to have people willing to serve on the authority and to do the work needed.
“It’s good that we have an active authority that’s willing to do this work,” he said.
Other Business
• The council agreed to begin the process of abandoning a small alley that separates property owned by Karina and Dustin Libecco. The couple said that the alley cuts through their property, creating a hazard for their children.
Crick explained that in order to abandon a public alley, the borough needed to receive permission from all adjoining property owners; and in this case, only the Libecco land adjoins the alley.
The couple agreed to pay all the legal and advertising fees involved with abandonment, which officials said would take two to three months.
• Burkett, who served on the Southern Clarion Regional Police Department board, said that the new police department is still awaiting necessary paperwork from the state before it can officially separate from New Bethlehem Borough. He said that New Bethlehem will continue to oversee the police department until the change becomes official. Under the new police department, Rimersburg, New Bethlehem, East Brady and Hawthorn boroughs will have seats on the governing board.
• The council discussed the possibilities for a state Greenways, Trails and Recreation grant, which is due by the end of May. Officials said there would still be time to apply for the grant, which runs up to $250,000. They said that improvements to the Rimersburg Community Building would likely be at the top of the priority list.
• Although they said they have people interested in the vacant part-time borough secretary position and the contracted building inspector job, borough officials said they still have not had anyone express interest in the vacant seat on the council. Those wishing to be appointed to the post can contact the borough office.