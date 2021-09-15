MAYPORT – Long Shot Ammo & Arms will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a special event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The business, founded in 2016, is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City.
“Long Shot Ammo & Arms, where everybody is somebody, would like to thank our valued customers as we cross our successful milestone of five years in business,” said founder Vince Dougherty.
The anniversary event will feature gun and archery vendors, axe throwing, live music, food vendors, craft vendors, beer, wine and moonshine vendors, and more.
Gary Bickerstaff will perform from 1 to 4 p.m.
The free event will also feature food from Speals on Wheels (wraps and fries), J&J Smokehouse, LaCasa Tacos and the Brickoven Pizza.
Also on hand will be: Clarion River Brewing with craft beer; DR Distillery of Slippery Rock with moonshine; North Country Brewery of Slippery Rock with craft beer; Bear Creek Winery with wine; Chicken Hill Distillery with moonshine and sangria; Cellar Works Brewing with craft beer; and Deer Creek Winery.
There will also be a Chinese auction and a free raffle.