CLARION – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to long-term lane closures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between Exit 62 Clarion and Exit 45 Emlenton/St. Petersburg in Clarion County starting May 16.
This bridge preservation project includes an epoxy overlay and repair of a bridge in Richland, Beaver, Paint and Monroe townships from approximately 2.3 miles east of the Venango/Butler county line to 0.82 miles east of the Route 66 north interchange.
Contractor, IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin, will be setting long-term lane closures beginning May 16 at 7 a.m. through the end of August 2022. There will be multiple lane closures both eastbound and westbound throughout the duration of the project. Width is restricted to 11-feet in this section.
This $17 million project is anticipated to be completed in fall 2022.