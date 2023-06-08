KITTANNING – Two Armstrong County employees who served the county for a combined more than 86 years were recognized by county officials last week.
Carmen Johnson, who works in the county’s Planning and Development office, was lauded for 51 years with the county, while Armstrong County Children, Youth and Family Services employee Rick Myers was recognized for 35.5 years with the county.
Johnson attended the June 1 meeting of Armstrong County Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian, who presented her with a certificate of appreciation upon her retirement.
“This will be tough to beat,” Myers said of Johnson’s more-than-half-century of work with the county. “It’s amazing.”
“You have done so much for Armstrong County,” he added. “Many things wouldn’t have happened without you.”
The commissioners asked Johnson about her early days with the county, and the changes that have occurred in more than 50 years.
“It was a lot different,” Johnson acknowledges, noting that one major difference was the use of manual typewriters in the offices when she started. “A lot of things happened over those 51 years.”
Johnson’s work has centered around major infrastructure projects in the county, and obtaining funding for them. She said the projects that stand out most for her occurred more recently, with the renovations to the county courthouse cupola, as well as the water line extension project in Sugarcreek Township.
Fabian credited Johnson for her efforts on the cupola project, which now features a multicolored LED lighting system so that the courthouse can be lit up for various holidays and causes.
“It’s all because of Carmen it can be lit up,” Fabian said.
With her last day with the county coming up on June 9, Johnson said she plans to take it easy.
“Relax for a while,” she said when asked what her immediate plans are.
Other Business
• Also at their June 1 meeting, the commissioners renewed a contract with Allegheny County to house prisoners in their jail, when needed, at a cost of $158 per day.
• An intergovernmental agreement was approved between the county, Leechburg Borough and the Leechburg Area School District to admit Leechburg into the county’s Land Bank program for blighted properties. Leechburg is the third municipality in the county to join the Land Bank, which seeks to return vacant, abandoned and blighted properties back to productive use.
• The commissioners approved an agreement with Armstrong County Community Action for the Medical Assistance Transportation Program. Officials noted that the program provides around 32,000 trips each year for county residents, including transportation for medical appointments and critical care.
• Approval was given for a $5,000 donation from the county’s Marcellus Legacy Fund for the Arts on the Allegheny organization to support its programs, which includes a free concert this Saturday, June 10, in Kittanning with Ricky Skaggs.