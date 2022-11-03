KARNS CITY – There are many recognizable voices in the sports broadcasting industry. The gentle tone of Vin Scully, the gravel voice of The Gunner, Bob Prince, and the soothing delivery of Jim Nance.
The Karns City High School Gremlins have their own iconic voice. Sam Swick has been in the press box for more than 50 years announcing play-by-play.
Last Friday night, the press box that Swick has worked in for many of those years was named in his honor.
“It floored me when I was told,” Swick said. “Such a humbling experience simply for doing something I love. It makes me feel good just being associated with all these good people.”
Growing up in Beaver Falls, Swick graduated from Beaver Falls High School and then went on to Clarion University and Penn State University to finish his master’s degree in science.
After moving to Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County, in the early 1960s, he began his 37-year teaching career, starting at Sugarcreek Elementary in the East Brady area, and later made the transition along with the students to Karns City where he taught at Chicora Elementary.
At sporting events, Swick started off his long career first by running the clock, before then moving along to record games. He recalled how he climbed the telephone pole with his 16mm camera to film the games.
Soon after he was asked by the newly hired Karns City athletic director Tom Wagner to begin announcing games for the school. Fifty-four years later, and he is still doing it.
“We needed an announcer when I took over as AD and he was the perfect choice,” Wagner said. “Sam is a true professional in everything that he does. He works very hard to get it right, whether it be the pronunciation of a name or just being genuinely interested in a sport.”
Swick’s love of sports began as a young boy playing sandlot football and baseball, even though he said he wasn’t a star athlete.
“I spent a lot of time on the bench,” he said, noting that it gave him a chance to watch one of his favorite role models, James “Bucky” Mutscheller who played for the Beaver Falls Tigers and went on to play nine seasons for the Baltimore Colts.
Also an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, Swick said he once had the opportunity, along with his two sons, to be invited into the Pittsburgh Pirates dugout where he got to shake hands with players Gene Alley and Roberto Clemente.
In more than a half-century working games, Swick has witnessed a lot of great athletes come through the school system.
“Jim Kelly being one,” Swick said of the NFL Hall of Fame player who got his start as an East Brady Bulldog.
Kelly gave a special shoutout to Swick during a video played at Friday’s Karns City game against Clearfield.
Not only adept at announcing football, Swick has also been the longtime voice of basketball at East Brady and Karns City.
One of the most memorable teams he has seen from behind the announcer’s microphone was the 1980 East Brady High School boys basketball team which won the state championship — a team that his son served as assistant coach.
“The [Karns City] girls’ team in 2000 was also a memorable team winning the state championship,” Swick said.
A more recent treat for Swick was “getting to announce a District 9 playoff football game in Brockway.”
One of Swick’s pregame rituals is going onto the field or court and wishing both teams “good luck” before the game.
Former basketball coach Chris Bellis said, “Working alongside Mr. Swick all these years has been a great experience. He is the ultimate professional. From his example and the way he conducts himself, I have learned so much about putting student-athletes first, doing things the right way, and most importantly, treating people with kindness and respect.”
“Karns City football is not complete without Sam Swick,” said Ed Conto, former head football coach and retired principal of Karns City High School. “There is no better person than Sam to represent the school district. He has always practiced true sportsmanship. He has always made a point to compliment both [teams] equally.”
Offering advice to any announcers just starting out, Swick said: “You have to love sports.”
“Trust God, be fair, be kind, be fair with the announcing for either team,” Swick said. “Thank God daily for everything he has done in your life.”
With his name now on the signage for the press box, Swick said he doesn’t plan to walk away from the microphone just yet.
“It’s been a wonderful journey and, God willing, I’ll be back next year,” he said.