NEW BETHLEHEM – After 39 years of service, Mark Wyant recently retired from the Charles P. Leach Agency in New Bethlehem.
Wyant joined the agency in 1983, selling home, auto and life insurance. He was an independent salesman who held a Certified Insurance Counselor designation and specialized in natural gas production, farming and trucking.
Whether it was his customers or community, Wyant was committed to serving them to the best of his ability.
He and his wife, Wendy, plan to enjoy retirement traveling and spending time with their family in Florida.