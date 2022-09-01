MONROE TWP. – Appointed to fill a vacancy and serve out a term as a Monroe Township supervisor, Walter Shook said that he thought he was home free during his first election to the office a little more than 30 years ago.
That was until Bob Lewis decided he would run a write-in campaign.
“I was on the ballot and unopposed,” Shook said yesterday (Wednesday), following the death of Robert J. Lewis on Monday, Aug. 29, at the age of 88.
Shook described himself as the “young buck” back in the day, and said that while he had to work on election day, Lewis spent the day outside the polling place in Monroe Township, asking friends and neighbors to vote for him.
“When I got off work, I went to vote and Bob introduced himself to me and asked me to vote for him,” Shook said, remembering that he told Lewis that he was the candidate listed on the ballot.
“Well, you can still vote for me,” Lewis told Shook.
Shook would later be elected to another supervisor position, and serve with Lewis, who spent more than 30 years helping to lead Monroe Township through a time of great growth and prosperity.
Lewis passed away at his home on Monday, after a period of declining health. Funeral services are being held today (Thursday) at Trinity Point Church of God at 11 a.m.
“He became a friend and there were no ill feelings about him beating me at the polls,” Shook said, describing Lewis as a “straight shooter” and an “easy going guy, a fine Christian man.”
Born in Williamsburg on April 4, 1934, Lewis graduated from Clarion High School in 1951 and started at an early age on his longtime career in the local construction industry. Over his lifetime, he worked for Clarion Contractors, Lewis and Booth Construction and Double B Builders, and ran his own business, Robert J. Lewis Contractor, until his retirement.
Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan said he was around 16 years old when he met Lewis in 1970. At the time, Tharan was working for George Wolf who was developing the site of the Wolf’s Den Restaurant when Lewis’ company did work on the project.
Tharan said that Lewis made a big impact on the county through his construction work, as well as his more than three decades as township supervisor.
“Everything he did, he did well,” Tharan said. “And he was a very good man.”
Shook said that Lewis was faithful to his position as township supervisor right up until the end.
“He was still active,” he said, noting that when health issues kept him at home over the past several months, Lewis took part in meetings over the phone.
Shook and fellow township supervisor Steve Ketner said that Lewis helped guide the township through many years of development and growth, especially around the busy commercial area of Interstate 80’s Exit 62.
In more recent years, Lewis turned his attention to the plight of area fire departments and ambulance services.
“He was very concerned about our fire companies, and now the EMS issue,” Shook said.
Stephen Allison, secretary/treasurer of the Clarion County Association of Township Officials, said that, “Bob was a force, especially with the emergency medical services crisis.”
Allison said that Lewis served for 20 years on the CCATO board, and was currently serving as the group’s president at the time of his death. Lewis also served as president in 2006 and 2007, and first vice president in 2005 and 2019 through 2021.
Allison said that Lewis was a leader in the community, and a “strong man of faith,” pointing to his longtime involvement with the Gideons.
Lewis was recognized as CCATO’s Outstanding Township Official in 2015, and was a supervisor when Monroe Township won the Outstanding Township title in both 1994 and 2005.
“He was an excellent person to work with,” Allison said.
Ketner agreed, saying that Lewis “was a dedicated township supervisor and made informed decisions that were in the best interest of the township.
“He will be greatly missed.”
“He served the township well, and served the community well,” Shook added. “He had a passion for the community.”
Shook said that even with all of his success in business and elected office, Lewis also leaves behind a legacy with his family, that included 10 sons.
“Bob Lewis raised them right,” Shook said. “He did leave a legacy behind him.”