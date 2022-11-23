MONROE TWP. – Area craft lovers no longer have to wait for a festival to roll around in order to get their fix of homespun items and gifts. Rather, they can simply visit Madd Hatters Cooperative in the Clarion Mall at their convenience to peruse an assortment of handicrafts made by local vendors.
Danielle Edmonds, owner and manager of Madd Hatters, offered a partial inventory of what one might find at the store during a typical visit — wood crafts such as pens, signs and birdhouses; custom vinyl creations; embroidery; jewelry; macramé; upcycled products (decorative rolling pins for example); and crystals.
“We have local vendors,” she said. “They come in and sell their stuff or we’ll sell it for them if they’re not able to be here. We have all different trades. We have a variety of everything and we’re in one location.”
This variety proved to be the inspiration for the name of Edmonds’s business.
“We [Edmonds and assistant manager Lydia Lewis] came up with Madd Hatters because you have so many different personalities [businesses] in here,” Edmonds said. “Everybody always said the Mad Hatter [a fictional character from Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland”] was crazy, he had so many personalities. You’ve got many of them [businesses] in one spot; this is a ton of personalities.”
The idea for Madd Hatters grew out of the Venango Co-op at the Cranberry Mall.
“I was [selling] at the Venango Co-op and they do a lot of antiques,” she said. “I wanted a place in Clarion that could be just crafts, specifically handmade crafts and trades were what we’re going for. I didn’t want yard sale items or something being resold from an estate sale.”
She especially wanted to give local crafters a boost after the COVID pandemic, continuing, “I know that I took a hard hit. A lot of craft shows got closed. A lot of people were struggling and I wanted to give them somewhere that they could go to sell their stuff that wasn’t outrageously expensive.”
Madd Hatter’s business model is fairly straightforward. A local vendor can sell their handmade crafts at the store, paying a monthly rent to display items on provided shelves or tables throughout the showroom floor.
Edmonds and Lewis “mind the store,” overseeing sales and upkeep on a daily basis in lieu of the seller having to do so. Madd Hatters then, in turn, takes a small percentage of any sales for providing that service.
This arrangement has worked out for Luminous Mystique owner Leal Schill, who sells crystals, makes jewelry and offers bath-and-body products.
“I met with the owners, talked to them, and they seemed very nice, had pretty good heads on their shoulders,” she said. “I’m in Rimersburg and a lot of my clients are from the Clarion, New Bethlehem-area and I’m typically more appointment-based.”
“I thought this would be a great opportunity for my clients and customers to see my stuff whenever they felt like it,” Schill continued. “They don’t have to make an appointment and go through that hassle, they can just swing in there [Madd Hatters] and it’s more convenient.”
In addition to selling crafts, Madd Hatters has also dedicated Saturday evenings to holding a variety of different classes. Recently Schill led a crystals workshop, there have been ornament painting sessions, and an activity where children learned how to make slime.
Locating Madd Hatters in the mall was deliberate by Edmonds, who hopes her business might help stimulate a resurgence of the site.
“Honestly, this mall’s quiet, very quiet,” she said. “I think it has so much more potential to it. This area, everybody keeps saying it needs more. Well, I’m trying, putting something in a store that other people might enjoy or want to learn.
“It would be great to get a few more things in this mall that would just bring it back. I hope I can help push it in the right direction.”
Madd Hatters’ vendor Stephanie Miller, owner of Miller’s Creation which sublimates vinyl on things such as clothing, mugs and keychains, added, “I always try to help out small business. And I thought this would be a good opportunity to have something in [the Clarion Mall].”
Edmonds is pleased with the reception Madd Hatters has received since opening in early October.
“We’ve had at least a couple of people in every day, we’ve had pretty steady business,” she said. “We really haven’t had a day where there’s no sale. [Customers] seem pleased that there is a place like this, they like the prices. I’ve had a couple people comment they’re really shocked, they were expecting high prices. They like the variety.”
“I want to be permanent, I’m hoping that we’re permanent. As long as I get enough interest and enough people here.”