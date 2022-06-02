SHIPPENVILLE – After a career spanning more than four decades, this Friday will mark the end of an era for one Clarion County Career Center educator.
Frank Magagnotti of Kohlersburg will officially retire this Friday, June 3, from the Shippenville-based career center rounding out a 43.5-year career in which he took on multiple roles and touched the lives of hundreds of students.
Magagnotti was first hired at the Career Center in January 1979 as the Distributive Education instructor, where he said he taught color, line and design display, advertising, salesmanship, human relations, retail math and marketing essentials. The shop later evolved into the Computerized Marketing and Management Shop where Word, Excel and PowerPoint were added to the curriculum.
“I really enjoyed working with the students in the marketing shop,” he said recently. “We did many different community projects.”
Magagnotti, a Seminole native, graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1971, Clarion State College in 1976 with a degree in Business Administration Marketing and from Indiana University in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in Distributive Education.
Before beginning his tenure at the Career Center, Magagnotti worked at the New Bethlehem Burial Service during his first three years at Clarion University, and spent summers as an industrial steel painter and sand blaster where he worked on bridges, smoke stacks, power plants, coal mine cleaning plants, steel mills, water tanks and other industrial sites.
“I enjoyed working on high steel job sites but I was always out of town,” Magagnotti said of his early job experiences, noting that he returned home from West Virginia to interview for the opening in the Career Center’s Distributive Education class. “My wife, [Jana], and I were very excited when I found out they wanted to hire me.”
In addition to his teaching responsibilities at the Career Center, Magagnotti supervised the students who ran the school store, which featured merchandise such as school supplies, shirts and mugs, as well as the school break cart that sold snacks to each classroom. He also supervised the annual school-wide fundraising event, a $20,000 candy sale, the annual jacket and T-shirt sales, and the school’s annual ALF float design and construction.
Magagnotti also constructed several display windows throughout Clarion County.
As the DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) advisor for 30 years, Magagnotti said he accompanied students to district and state competitions and chaperoned students who were competing in various marketing competitions.
In 2004, he resigned from his position as instructor and began a new role as the Cooperative Education Coordinator. In this role, Magagnotti worked with more than 500 students, mentoring them on how to be responsible, professional employees at their co-op job sites, as well as more than 300 area employers.
“I will miss working with the students and the area employers,” he said. “It was very rewarding trying to match up these two different groups and watch the students become successful.”
During this time, Magagnotti also served as the Diversified Occupations Coordinator, working with non-Career Center students and their employers.
A member of the Clarion Rotary since 2004, Magagnotti annually took Career Center juniors to the Rotary Outstanding Vocational Award (ROVA) Leadership Conference.
Magagnotti was named the Pennsylvania State Co-Op Director of the Year in 2009, and in 2018, he received the Lauretta Woodson Award which recognizes educators doing “an outstanding job” in their local school district.
Finally, along with being Cooperative Education Coordinator, he also became the Adult Education Coordinator at the Clarion County Career Center in 2020.
Looking ahead to life beyond the Career Center, Magagnotti said he is looking forward to spending more quality time with his wife, as well as his son’s and two daughters’ families, and his extended family.