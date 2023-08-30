NEW BETHLEHEM – An initiative to breathe new life into the downtown business districts in five Clarion County communities was introduced during a public meeting Tuesday afternoon at the New Bethlehem Town Center.
One of five meetings held in five towns over the past two days, the few people who turned out for the New Bethlehem meeting learned about the progress of the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation’s Main Street Initiative.
According to CCEDC executive director Jarred Heuer, the process started several years ago with Clarion County’s 2030 strategy. One of the goals, he said, was established as the revitalization and support of core communities in the county, which include downtown business corridors.
From that developed a plan for the county to apply to the state to be part of the Main Street program through the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
“What we’re hoping to achieve is create this regional Main Street Initiative,” Heuer told the handful of people gathered at the Town Center.
He explained that while individual communities can apply for Main Street status, Clarion County took a more regional approach, selecting Clarion, New Bethlehem, East Brady, Knox and Foxburg boroughs to be a part of the initial program.
Heuer also said that the DCED application would be turned in this week for grant funding to develop Clarion County’s Main Street plan.
If the funding is awarded, and once that plan is completed, he said the county would then apply to DCED to be designated for the Main Street program, which opens a five-year window for funding and other assistance for improving downtown business areas.
“It creates a little bit of a sense of urgency,” he said of the five-year timeframe. “There is that ticking clock.”
The closest nearby Main Street program is in Oil City, Heuer said, pointing to that group’s recent Bridgefest as one part of their downtown initiative.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting was Julie Fitzpatrick, executive director of the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, a statewide nonprofit group which partners with DCED to help communities implement the Main Street program.
She said the program began in the late 1970s and early 1980s when businesses began to leave downtown areas for the suburbs and malls.
“It really is a comprehensive approach to community revitalization,” she said of the Main Street effort.
At its core, she said, is business retention and recruitment.
“We really want to look at growing from within,” she said, emphasizing that the program will look differently from one community to another as their needs and strengths are different.
“It might look different in Clarion than here,” she said of New Bethlehem, or the other participating communities.
The program is set up so that local business owners, officials and residents are the ones who decide what they want to see in their towns.
“This is a volunteer driven initiative,” Fitzpatrick told the audience. “It has to be led by the community.”
The program will look at the community’s assets, which in the case of New Bethlehem could be the Redbank Valley Trail, Red Bank Creek and other natural amenities.
“What is it that you have that makes you authentic?” she asked.
Fitzpatrick said assets like the trail can not only be used to develop businesses that cater to trail-users, but help to create a better place to live.
“It’s also about creating a great place to live for your residents,” she said, with a focus being on “quality of life.”
Other aspects of the Main Street program could include facade improvements for buildings, a look at developing the upper floors of downtown buildings, updating zoning regulations, looking at the needs of local non-profit groups, and focusing on diversity and inclusion.
She also said that the pandemic created a desire for more outdoor dining options, gathering places and other events.
Heuer said that Clarion County’s initiative won’t need to reinvent the wheel, as there are many examples of successful programs and projects across the state from which to gather ideas.
“These things exist,” he said. “These things are possible.”
Heuer explained that CCEDC should find out by the end of the year, or early in 2024, if it will receive the funding to develop a plan.
“There’s a lot of rope we still have to climb,” he said. “I’m excited for it.”
In the meantime, New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows asked what people in the five communities can do now to help the process.
Heuer said people can act as ambassadors for the effort, sharing the information in the community. He said he could also provide information about the process to anyone interested, and schedule one-on-one meetings if requested.
The initial round of public meetings were held Tuesday in Knox, New Bethlehem and Clarion, and on Wednesday in East Brady and Foxburg.