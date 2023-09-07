EAST BRADY – Wrapping up a two-day effort to introduce an initiative for the revitalization of the downtowns in five Clarion County communities, the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) last Wednesday hosted an informational meeting in East Brady.
Along with the meeting in East Brady, similar meetings were held Aug. 29 and 30 in Clarion, Foxburg, Knox and New Bethlehem to introduce the Main Street Initiative to the local communities.
CCEDC executive director Jarred Heuer opened the fifth and final meeting by explaining to the small crowd gathered in the East Brady Community Building that the purpose of the whirlwind tour was to discuss possible downtown revitalization opportunities and hear about next steps in the ongoing process.
Heuer explained that the goal of the CCEDC is to partner with initiatives that grow out of the individual needs of the five core communities so that each community’s plan can receive increased leverage and support as they move through the funding and realization process.
An example of the many possible projects related to revitalization is a facade program.
“I think everyone could really understand the benefit of a facade program,” Heuer said. “It can increase appearance and increase vibrancy.”
Joining Heuer on the five-meeting tour was Julie Fitzpatrick, executive director of Pennsylvania Downtown Center, a statewide nonprofit organization that partners with the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to help communities implement the Main Street program.
Fitzpatrick explained that there is a direct connection between community development and economic development.
“They are becoming much more integrated in a more organic way,” she said. “Although our focus is technically community development, we look at the work that we do as economic development for historic preservation.”
She explained further that, while connected to historic preservation, the PDC is really about the physical characteristics of the town, including its buildings and public and private spaces. She said that they often ask if the community is pedestrian or bike friendly or if there are zoning or other land uses in place to support the kinds of things the community envisions.
She also focuses on promotion and marketing as a means to bring more people into town.
“It’s all connected to image and identity,” she said. “Identity is how we see ourselves, but image is how others see us.”
Fitzpatrick added that another piece of the revitalization process is organization.
“That is really the core of Main Street because Main Street is all about volunteer-driven initiative,” she said.
A final consideration, according to Fitzpatrick, is Safe Clean and Green.
“We realize that a community might have a really pretty streetscape, but if people don’t feel safe walking the sidewalks or the crosswalks or people don’t feel safe at night, they’re not going to come downtown,” she said. “That has to be a very fundamental piece.”
Fitzpatrick said that where her organization has really seen the work is to focus on bringing buildings up to code.
“Looking at things like fire suppression and accessibility indicate why a lot of these spaces have not been utilized,” she said, noting that addressing such concerns can provide new opportunities for housing and give a downtown instant customers.
“The reason a lot of communities haven’t been able to focus on this has been the cost,” Fitzpatrick continued. “What we want to make sure we reinforce is with this plan, you can apply for funding for pretty much anything you want to do.”
Heuer emphasized that the planning process for the Main Street Initiative will be quite extensive.
“It’s going to be about an 18-month process,” he said. “It’s going to take a decade to see those projects really come, this could be the root and you could trace it back to hopefully something in 2030 or 2040.”
Heuer also pointed out that, while needs may differ for each community, the project is not about five separate, isolated communities.
“There’s going to be that focus into East Brady, there’s going to be a focus into Foxburg and the rest of them, but there’s also going to be that collective,” he said, offering the example of a potential collaborative trail project between New Bethlehem, East Brady and Foxburg.
“I don’t want these communities to be perceived as competing with one another. They should be working together or should be looking to go at different pots [of money] at different times,” Heuer continued.
East Brady Borough secretary Susan Buechele asked whether the CCEDC had considered bringing in a consultant to offer suggestions for potential projects in each of the five communities.
Heuer said while that would be part of the role of the Pennsylvania Downtown Center and there could be some value in it, he doesn’t want communities to feel like they are being told what needs to be done.
“We’re cognizant that we don’t want to come down and tell you what to,” he said. “However, if there is a general agreed upon consensus that we want someone from the outside to say this is an asset, this is underutilized, this works, then that could happen.”
Although she said her organization doesn’t like to make suggestions too early, Fitzpatrick said there could be vital information to be learned from individuals who have found success in similar endeavors.
“You don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” she said.
Ultimately, Heuer said he sees “a lot of potential” in East Brady that shouldn’t be limited to just that community. He encouraged those in attendance to continue meeting and working towards a better downtown.
“The more EB can do on its own strength, the more it’s going to be able to offer this program which can exponentially help it,” he said.