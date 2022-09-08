SHIPPENVILLE – Several maintenance projects at the jail, including a roof replacement and painting the outside of the building, caught the attention of the Clarion County Prison Board of Inspectors last week.
During last Thursday morning’s meeting at the Clarion County Jail, prison board member Commissioner Ted Tharan said that he has been in touch with two contractors about replacing the roof on the Paint Township facility.
“We’re looking at [replacing] the whole roof,” Tharan said, pointing out that the roof is original to the building. “It was built in 1995, [and] is at the end of its lifecycle.”
With all 13 of the jail’s rooftop heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) units now replaced, jail Warden Jeff Hornberger said now is a good time to start looking at replacing the roof.
Tharan explained that plans for the project include replacing the jail’s current ballast roof — which means the roof membrane is not anchored or adhered in any way to the decking material — with a glue-down roof.
“We would like to get it ready to bid out so that it can be done through next summer,” he said.
No official action was taken on the matter.
In other maintenance matters, Tharan asked if there were plans to paint the outside of the jail building.
“It looks pretty bad,” he said, encouraging jail officials to coordinate with the county’s maintenance department to utilize its paint sprayer to apply new paint.
Deputy Warden Dan Blose said that painting the building has been on his radar, and that he has one inmate who has started pressure washing the building on the weekends in preparation. He said, however, that he wasn’t sure he would be able to have an inmate do the actual painting.
“He works during the week,” Blose said of the inmate, noting that only certain inmates are willing and allowed to complete work at the facility. “There’s only a few inmates I would put outside.”
While no official action was taken, Tharan said they would figure out a plan to get the painting accomplished.
Additionally, prison board members also discussed the need to replace a broken food steamer in the jail’s kitchen.
“It’s never been reliable,” Hornberger said of the steamer which was purchased seven or eight years ago. The warden explained that the steamer has been leaking, and technicians have been in several times to attempt to repair it. “It’s cost us several thousand dollars to get it repaired, and it’s still not operational.”
Hornberger said quotes from two kitchen equipment suppliers estimated a single-stack steamer to cost around $10,800, while a double-stack steamer would cost around $25,900.
Pointing out that three quotes would probably be necessary unless either vendor was COSTARS-approved, prison board members asked Hornberger to bring additional information on a new steamer to next month’s meeting.
• Approval was given for repairs to be made to the jail’s generator at a total cost of $1,526 to be paid out of the commissary account.
• In his report, Hornberger pointed out that 12 COVID tests were performed at the jail last month, with eight inmates testing positive.
“We had a little bit of an uptick,” he said of positive COVID cases at the jail.
He noted that a couple of cell blocks were quarantined for 10 days.
“We are now past all of our quarantines,” he continued. “Right now, we don’t have anyone positive for COVID in-house.”
• Hornber also reported that the jail had a total of 30 commitments and 33 releases for the month of August. The average daily population last month was around 74 inmates.
• Probation director Jayne Smail said that there are 95 individuals in the Intermediate Punishment Program, including six inmates on work release and 21 people on house arrest.