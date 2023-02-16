NEW BETHLEHEM – When Samantha Skinner was a little tyke and attending Scout meetings with her brother, she never imagined that she would one day make history.
This past Sunday, 11-year-old Skinner, a fifth-grader at Redbank Valley, participated in the annual crossover ceremony, held during the Blue and Gold Banquet following Scout Sunday at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, officially making her a member of New Bethlehem Boy Scouts Troop 403 and the first girl to be a part of the local troop.
If you ask Sami’s parents, Tami and Josh Skinner of Hawthorn, their daughter’s induction into the troop followed a natural course of events.
“Her brother, Wyatt, started when he was in kindergarten, so she had to tag along to the meetings since we were leaders,” Tami Skinner said earlier this week of her daughter’s initial introduction to Boy Scouts. “Automatically, she wanted to join because she liked it.”
But at that time, Tami pointed out, the organization did not allow girls to join Boy Scouts.
“I told her she probably wasn’t going to be able to,” Tami recalled, noting, however, that things changed when the Boy Scouts started allowing girls to join just as Sami was beginning kindergarten.
Sami started with Cub Scouts in kindergarten, working her way through the ranks from Lion Cub to Arrow of Light, earning belt loop achievements along the way.
Now as a full-fledged member of Troop 403, Sami will earn merit badges to continue through the ranks of Boy Scouts, with plans to work her way to the rank of Eagle Scout.
“Eagle is the highest rank in Boy Scouts,” said Tami, who serves as Scout Master for Troop 403. “Once she Eagles, she’s done, or if she turns 18 before she Eagles, she’s also done.”
On her way to Eagle Scout, Sami will work on collecting the 21 merit badges required for the top rank. She said she is looking forward to earning badges in climbing, snow sports, camping, cooking, kayaking, hiking and more.
“There are a ton of different merit badges to choose from,” Tami said, explaining that aside from the 14 merit badges required for Eagle Scout, scouts can choose from a variety of badges that interest them. “There’s something for everyone.”
According to Tami, Sami is already well on her way to her hiking badge, completing her five-mile and 10-mile hike requirements, with only the 15-mile and 20-mile left to finish.
“Even though she did them [the hikes] when she was a Cub, the former scout master is going to let her roll them over so she can get the merit badge after she does the 15 and 20,” Tami said.
When asked why she decided join Boy Scouts, Sami said it’s always been fun for her, and she and her mother both pointed to the valuable experiences and lessons provided by the organization.
In fact, Tami said that her son is currently working on his Personal Management merit badge, which includes managing a checkbook and a budget.
“They also have badges in Citizenship in the Community and Citizenship in the World, as well as first responder, emergency preparedness, search and rescue and other merit badges,” she said, adding that the local Boy Scout troop is very active in the community, taking part in trail and park cleanups, placing flags on veterans’ graves and other service projects.
Looking to the future, Tami and Sami both said that they would like to see more girls join the Boy Scouts.
“I honestly think it’s a better experience,” Tami said, pointing out that Troop 403 meets Monday nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church.
For more information on the local Boy Scouts troop, contact Tami Skinner at (814) 229-6668.