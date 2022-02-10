LICKING TWP. – A 40-year-old Pittsburgh man is facing charges after he was accused of assaulting state police troopers and other individuals on Feb. 3 at approximately midnight in Licking Township.
Brian P. Kennedy was charged with two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer, four counts of simple assault, 11 counts each of making terroristic threats and harassment, and one count each of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to a camp along Whitmer Road for a report of a man, later identified as Kennedy, with a weapon threatening to kill himself and others at the camp. At the scene, troopers spoke with Justin Devey who explained that he and a group of friends were having a get together at his camp when Kennedy became highly intoxicated after drinking throughout the day.
Kennedy was so intoxicated that he reportedly fell down approximately 30 to 40 times.
Kennedy allegedly became increasingly agitated and threatened to shoot and kill himself, as well as the seven other people at the camp including Devey.
Devey reportedly told police that there were multiple guns at the camp, and they were just trying to get Kennedy into bed when he became violent.
Kennedy allegedly attempted to strike Devey. As a result, reports state, Devey was forced to take Kennedy to the ground and restrain him.
While he was on the ground, Kennedy reportedly continued attempts to strike Devey until Kennedy eventually passed out on the floor, where he remained face down until police arrived.
Troopers woke up Kennedy and he was instantly agitated, pulling his arms away and refusing to stand up on his own, according to reports. He was helped off the ground and into a chair where he then threatened to kill Cpl. Rob Hageter.
Kennedy then allegedly attempted to strike Trooper Ryan Drayer. He was taken to the ground where he was restrained and placed in handcuffs.
While he was restrained on the floor on his side, reports state that Kennedy purposefully kicked Hageter in the leg and attempted to spit on Drayer.
Soon thereafter, Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service arrived on scene to transport Kennedy to Clarion Hospital. As he was being transported, Kennedy allegedly threatened EMT Shyanne Laskey, stating that he was going to kill her, slit and rip out her throat, and shoot her in the face. He also reportedly told Laskey that he would slit her mother’s throat.
Additionally, reports state, Kennedy told Drayer that he had a 7.62 round waiting for him.
Police said Kennedy became combative at the hospital and began screaming obscenities.
As he was being restrained to the hospital bed, Kennedy allegedly attempted to bite Judith Shaffer, an emergency room nurse. Kennedy also reportedly threatened to shoot Shaffer in the face and murder her.
Charges were filed Feb. 4 by Trooper Brian Tanner with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.