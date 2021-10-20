PORTER TWP. – A 48-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing charges, including attempted criminal homicide, after he allegedly shot at an occupied vehicle on Oct. 16 in Porter Township.
Tobias Wade Allen was charged with one count each of attempted criminal homicide, making terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, prohibited possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment, as well as two counts of aggravated assault.
On Oct. 16 at approximately 10 a.m., Allen allegedly sent “numerous” text messages to a 45-year-old South Fork woman, stating that he wanted her to come to his Porter Township home to pick up her 11-year-old child.
When the victim arrived at the home, according to reports, Allen came out with a firearm and pointed the gun at her vehicle with the victim still in the driver’s seat.
The victim reportedly told police that Allen was yelling and making threatening statements toward her. She said she was afraid that Allen would cause harm, so she started to back out of the driveway in an attempt to flee.
As she was driving away from the home, Allen allegedly fired a round from the gun, hitting the back of the victim’s vehicle causing damage. The victim then called 911.
According to court documents, children were hiding in the upstairs of Allen’s home during the incident. They fled the home through a second story bedroom window after they heard the gunshot. The victim and the children were later reunited during an interview at the New Bethlehem Police Department.
Through the investigation, police said it was discovered that Allen, who is an individual not to possess, had multiple firearms in his home.
Allen reportedly barricaded himself in his home, leading to the callout of the Special Emergency Response Team. He was eventually taken into custody without incident.
Allen was arraigned before District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller and placed in the Clarion County Jail.
Charges were filed Oct. 17 by state police Trooper Katherine Berggren with Miller’s office.