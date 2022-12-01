LIMESTONE TWP. – A 39-year-old Big Run man was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol stemming from an incident on Sept. 10 at 9:20 p.m. along Route 66 in Limestone Township.
Jason Christopher Neale was charged with two counts of DUI, and one count each of careless and reckless driving, disregarding traffic lanes and operating a vehicle with an expired registration.
According to court documents, state police were on patrol when they observed a 2016 Honda Odyssey, operated by Neale, crossing the center and fog lines multiple times. A search showed that the minivan’s Alabama registration had expired April 30, 2021.
The vehicle was pulled over along Route 66. During the stop, police said Neale had bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol was detected coming from the vehicle. Neale, who also smelled of alcohol, indicated signs of impairment while completing field sobriety tests.
He was taken into custody and transported to Clarion Hospital where test results reportedly showed his blood alcohol content to be 0.160 percent.
Charges were filed Nov. 28 by Trooper Leopold Cleveland with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.