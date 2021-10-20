NEW BETHLEHEM – A 61-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing charges after he was accused of firing shots out of his New Bethlehem home at 11 p.m. on Sept 6.
Keith D. Rankin was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment.
According to court documents, the New Bethlehem Police Department was dispatched to Rankin’s Penn Street home on Sept. 7 for a welfare check. Officers were informed that Rankin’s daughter had found broken glass in his living room and that Rankin had not been taking his schizophrenic medication. His daughter also asked if he had fired one of his guns, but Rankin denied that he had.
During a conversation outside the home, reports state, Rankin explained that the shattered glass had come from a glass that he had broken and failed to clean up. He told officers everything was fine and they left.
Officers returned to the home a second time to assist Crisis, who also evaluated Rankin and said he passed the assessment.
A third call was later received from Clarion County 911, in which dispatchers stated that they had received a report that shots had been fired inside Rankin’s home.
At the scene, police said they spoke with Rankin’s wife, Pam, who said there were no guns inside the home. When asked if her husband had fired a gun when the 911 call was placed on Sept. 7, Pam said he hadn’t, but that there were two bullet holes in the bedroom window.
Rankin’s upstairs neighbor, Daman Truitt reportedly told officers that while he hadn’t been home that day, he had heard “a loud bang” come from Rankin’s residence at approximately 11 p.m. on Sept. 6. Initially, Truitt said he didn’t think much of it, but was then awoken at 2:30 a.m. by another loud bang that shook the entire apartment.
About 15 minutes later, Truitt alleged that a third loud bang was heard, followed by four continuous bangs at around 4 a.m. and another four bangs 15 minutes later. He reportedly said that the bangs sounded like gunshots.
When Truitt approached Rankin about the noises later that day, Rankin initially said that he hadn’t heard anything, but later said that the noises sounded like a car backfiring, reports state.
Police said later that during their own conversation with Rankin, he had said that one of his guns had gone off while he was cleaning it on Sept. 6. Rankin also reportedly told officers that his psychiatrist had told him that he didn’t need to take his schizophrenic medication if he didn’t need to, and that he hadn’t taken it in about a month. Rankin was then voluntarily transported to Clarion Hospital.
On Sept. 8, according to reports, Rankin’s landlord said that Rankin had given him three firearms and a box of ammunition from his residence the day before. While the landlord said Rankin never mentioned anything to him about firing the guns and no empty shell casings were observed, he reported that a window was broken out of one of the inside doors.
Rankin’s daughter also reportedly told police that her father had never mentioned anything about firing one of the guns and that no shells were observed. She did say, however, that she noticed a hole near the top of the door.
On Sept. 10, police said they were informed that Rankin had walked out of Clarion Hospital and a missing and endangered person’s report was issued.
Officers returned to Rankin’s home on Sept. 15, where signs of bullet markings were allegedly discovered on two of the three trees outside the bedroom window.
No bullets were found inside the home, police said, but photos were taken of the broken glass and other bullet markings.
In a statement also provided on Sept. 15, Pam Rankin reportedly explained that her husband had been committed to the Clarion Psychiatric Center in 1993. She said he eventually got out and was fine for a while until he was readmitted.
Charges were filed Oct. 15 by NBPD Officer Jonathan Smith with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.