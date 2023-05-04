REDBANK TWP. – A Knox man is facing charges after he was accused of having inappropriate relations with an underage girl between 2017 and 2021 in Redbank Township (Clarion County).
The 39-year-old suspect, who will not be identified so as not to reveal the identity of the then-juvenile victim, was charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.
According to court documents, state police interviewed a known victim on April 10, who reported that the suspect initiated an inappropriate relationship with her beginning when she was 12 years old. The victim reportedly explained that the first incident occurred in September 2017 at a Redbank Township residence.
At the time, the suspect reportedly provided and allowed the underage victim to consume alcohol to the point in which she could not walk on her own. He then allegedly took her inside where he had inappropriate relations with her.
Following the first encounter, the victim alleged that the suspect had inappropriate relations with her twice a week for five years, until she was 17 years old. She reported that the suspect always treated her special and would buy her anything she wanted.
The victim also noted that she became pregnant during that time and believes that the suspect is the father of the child.
The suspect allegedly threatened to kill himself if the girl told anyone what was going on.
Charges were filed April 27 by state police Trooper Ryan Drayer with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.