EAST BRADY– A 39-year-old Evans City man is facing charges after he was accused of illegally carrying a firearm on March 19 at approximately 9:30 p.m. in East Brady Borough.
James Arthur Zedak was charged with carrying a firearm without a license.
According to court documents, New Bethlehem Police officers responded to the 700 Block of Robinson Street for a report of a domestic dispute. While en route, officers were advised that the suspect, Zedak, had an “illegal gun.”
At the scene, police said they spoke with Zedak as he was getting into a Dodge RAM 2500. He admitted to having a pocket knife in his possession and a firearm inside of a backpack on the front passenger side floor of the truck.
Zedak allegedly told officers that he did not have a license to carry permit for the gun, which was later confirmed by Clarion County 911.
After Zedak authorized a vehicle search, police said a .357 Rossi pistol, loaded with six rounds, was located in the front compartment of the backpack.
Zedak reportedly explained that the pistol had been left on his kitchen table in Evans City and that he had transported it to East Brady. He claimed that he had removed the firearm and left it in the house with four minor children while he and his girlfriend went out.
When they returned, Zedak alleged that his girlfriend threw the backpack outside where he picked it up and put it back in his truck so he could return it to the owner.
The harassment portion of the domestic incident is currently under investigation by Kittanning State Police.
Charges were filed March 24 by Officer Brian Selnekovic with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.