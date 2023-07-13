LIMESTONE TWP. – A 21-year-old Corsica man is facing charges after he was accused of resisting arrest on July 9 at 1:25 a.m. along Kindel Road in Limestone Township.
Trevor Owen Bailey was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to Penn Woods Campground for a welfare check on an intoxicated man at one of the camp sites. At the scene, troopers observed the man, later identified as Bailey, laying on the ground near a camper and vehicle.
Bailey appeared to be asleep and was manifestly under the influence of alcohol, police said. After waking up, Bailey appeared to be confused and stated that he was going to sleep there for the night.
When asked his name, Bailey allegedly refused to provide the information to police, stating that his name was a “mystery.”
While they were helping him to his feet, Bailey told police that he was staying at “Piney,” but still refused to provide his name and other identifying information, reports state. Troopers then attempted to restrain Bailey, but he began to pull away and shout at them.
As he was being placed in the cruiser, police said Bailey again began to pull away in an attempt to resist arrest. During the struggle, Bailey had to be assisted to the ground in order for troopers to gain control.
Charges were filed July 9 by Trooper Michael Stutsman with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.