NEW BETHLEHEM – A 35-year-old Oil City man is facing charges after he was accused of stealing more than $600 worth of medicines from a New Bethlehem drug store in early December.
Andrew James Brockhouse was charged with retail theft.
According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department (SCCRPD) was dispatched on Dec. 6, 2022 to Rite Aid, located along Broad Street in New Bethlehem, for a report of a retail theft. At the scene, officers spoke with the store’s manager who provided video footage from the day of the incident, Dec. 3.
Police said the footage shows a man, later identified as Brockhouse, leaving the store around 1:45 p.m. with what appeared to be merchandise in his coat pocket. Brockhouse was observed setting off the security alarm as he was walking out the door, before he took off running.
The manager told officers that Brockhouse had been in one of the aisles for a period of time, and alleged that nearly $664 worth of Prevagen was discovered missing after he left.
On Jan. 11, the New Bethlehem store manager reported that a similar theft had occurred at another Rite Aid, which appeared to involve the same suspect.
SCCRPD officers spoke with officers from the Neshannock Township Police Department in Lawrence County who reportedly explained that their incident involved the theft of Prevagen and other pill bottles. Through their investigation, they said they identified their suspect as Brockhouse.
After running a criminal history on Brockhouse, according to reports, local police officers discovered that Brockhouse was on probation in Washington County. Police sent photos of the suspect from the New Bethlehem incident to Brockhouse’s probation officer, who confirmed it was Brockhouse.
Charges were filed Feb. 14 by SCCRPD Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.