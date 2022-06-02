RIMERSBURG – A 27-year-old Philadelphia man is facing robbery and other charges after he was accused of stealing a dirt bike from a juvenile on May 26 along Main Street in Rimersburg.
In addition to robbery, Allen Ceffe Griffin was charged with making terroristic threats, theft, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor or other vehicle, harassment, failing to stop at a stop sign and careless driving.
According to court documents, the New Bethlehem Police Department was dispatched to the University Korner gas station at approximately 10:40 a.m. for a report of a robbery. It was alleged that a man, later identified as Griffin, had stolen a Yamaha YZ125 dirt bike from a juvenile.
As he was attempting the theft, Griffin reportedly threatened to “pop” and “shoot” the child if he didn’t hand over the bike. The juvenile feared for his life and thought Griffin had a gun on his waist.
Griffin then got on the bike and left the parking lot, turning onto Lawsonham Street and failing to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Main Street, police said. Griffin continued “at a high speed” onto Cherry Run Street, where he disappeared.
Video footage from the gas station shows Griffin coming around the building near the dumpster and grabbing the dirt bike from the juvenile, reports state. Footage also shows Griffin inside the convenience store prior to the incident.
During an interview, police said the juvenile was able to positively identify the man who took his bike as Griffin, who has been living at a Rimersburg apartment complex. Video footage from the complex shows Griffin leaving his apartment wearing the same clothes that he was wearing in the video footage from the gas station.
When asked if he knew who took the bike, Griffin allegedly denied multiple times that he had committed the theft.
A black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask, which Griffin was seen wearing in the video footage, were found in his apartment and taken as evidence, police said.
Charges were filed May 26 by NBPD Officer Christopher Airgood with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.