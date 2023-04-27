CALLENSBURG – A 45-year-old Callensburg man is facing strangulation and other charges stemming from an incident on Sept. 4, 2022 at 11 p.m. along Jefferson Street in Callensburg.
In addition to strangulation, Kurt Russell Mays was charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.
According to court documents, state police received a report on Oct. 14 from Jami Cangelo who explained that she had gotten into an argument with Mays on Sept. 4 at Savelli’s Tavern. Cangelo said she left the bar and went to Mays’ Jefferson Street home to retrieve her vehicle.
As she was attempting to leave in her vehicle, Mays reportedly came into the garage and, with a hammer, punched holes into Cangelo’s 1974 Corvette.
Mays pulled Cangelo from the vehicle and started screaming at her, before allegedly grabbing her around the neck and choking her to the point where she couldn’t breathe. He then reportedly punched Cangelo in the head, causing her to fall to the ground, and kicked her in the side.
During an interview at his house on Dec. 11 regarding the incident, reports state, Mays admitted that there may have been some pushing during the altercation but said no other assault had occurred. He also admitted to using a hammer to damage Cangelo’s vehicle.
Police said damages to the vehicle were estimated at around $4,000.
Charges against Mays were filed April 11 by state Trooper Patrick Berggren with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.