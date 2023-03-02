NEW BETHLEHEM – A 35-year-old Ellwood City man is facing charges after he was accused of failing to complete a carport project despite payment on Aug. 10, 2021 along Penn Street in New Bethlehem Borough.
Robert Edward Dillow was charged with theft by deception.
According to court documents, Dillow, of Spartans Sheds in New Castle, was contracted on Aug. 10, 2021 by Jerry Onion of New Bethlehem to construct a 12-foot-by-24-foot metal carport at Onion’s home. Although Dillow cashed a deposit check of $1,230.50 from Onion for the work on Aug. 11, 2021, Onion alleged that the carport had not been erected.
During an interview at the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department (SCCRPD) on Sept. 21, 2022, Onion provided officers with the agreement for the carport, along with a copy of the check cashed by Spartans Sheds. Onion reportedly told police that he had contacted Dillow several times inquiring about the carport, but said Dillow always had an excuse as to why the project had not been completed.
SCCRPD officers said they attempted to contact Dillow, with the last attempt being on Dec. 15, 2022. A message was left for Dillow to call the department.
On Dec. 19, SCCRPD officers asked state police in New Castle to follow-up with Dillow, reports state. Troopers spoke with Dillow and provided another phone number for him to SCCRPD officers, who also called Dillow that same day.
When asked by local officers about Onion’s carport, Dillow allegedly provided excuses as to why the structure had not been constructed. Dillow was reportedly told by police to either return the deposit to Onion or erect the building in the coming weeks.
On Jan. 5, 2022, Dillow allegedly reached out to Onion to confirm the delivery and installation of the shed.
Additional text communications between Dillow and Onion followed, but to date, the carport has yet to be installed, police said. Officers attempted to call Dillow again on Feb. 23, 2023. A message was left, but Dillow has not returned the call.
Charges against Dillow were filed Feb. 27 by SCCRPD Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.