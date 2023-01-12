RIMERSBURG – A 37-year-old Rimersburg man is facing charges stemming from an incident on Dec. 27 at 2:46 p.m. along Main Street in Rimersburg.
Nathan A. Slee was charged with criminal trespassing.
According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department was dispatched to the laundromat for a report of a known man, later identified as Slee, trespassing on the property. Officers were aware that Slee is not permitted at the laundromat, stemming from a previous incident earlier in the month between Slee, Chief Robert Malnofsky and building owner Justin Moore.
When police initially arrived on scene, Slee was not inside the building, reports state. Another customer said that a person had just left through the back of the business. Officers opened the door and observed Slee walking along West Back Street, located behind the building.
Police met up with Slee at the intersection of West Back and Carr streets.
Slee allegedly explained that his car was stuck in a ditch, so he went to the laundromat to get warm.
Officers reminded Slee that he was not permitted on the property, and Moore later confirmed this to be true, reports state.
Due to the cold, Slee reportedly asked to sit in the patrol vehicle, and asked police to call his girlfriend to pick him up. Slee was then transported to Dollar General in Sligo to meet his girlfriend.
On Dec. 28, police said they advised Moore what had occurred with Slee. Moore said he had video footage from the laundromat.
Charges against Slee were filed Jan. 9 by Officer Jonathan Smith with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.