MADISON TWP. – A 36-year-old Rimersburg man is facing charges after he was accused of engaging in violent behavior on Aug. 15 at 10:20 a.m. at Union High School in Madison Township (Clarion County).
Clint Nathan Lineman was charged with possessing a weapon on school property, possessing a prohibited and offensive weapon, disorderly conduct — engaging in fighting — and defiant trespassing.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to Union High School, located along Baker Street, for a report of a disorderly man on school property. While en route to the school, police were advised that the man, later identified as Lineman, was swinging a baseball bat in a violent manner and yelling at school staff. Lineman left the scene before police arrival.
At the scene, school staff members reportedly told police that Lineman had been on the baseball field, which was posted “No Trespassing,” swinging a baseball bat and yelling obscenities. Staff members alleged that Lineman appeared violent and was also making obscene gestures at them.
Students and staff were present at the school at the time of the incident, and the school was placed on lockdown, police said.
A school police officer reported that he was able to deescalate Lineman and asked Lineman if he had any weapons on him. Lineman then allegedly produced a folding knife with metal knuckles on the handle from his pocket. School police officers seized the weapon and handed it over to state police.
While later speaking with troopers, Lineman allegedly admitted to being at the school and to possessing the knife.
Charges were filed Sept. 6 by Trooper Michael Stutsman with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.