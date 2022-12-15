PERRY TWP. – A 49-year-old Butler man is facing charges after he was accused of fleeing from police on Dec. 1 at approximately 11 a.m. at the intersection of Route 368 and Perryville Road in Perry Township.
Shane William Young was charged with attempting to avoid apprehension, hindering apprehension, providing false identification to law enforcement, fraudulent use of a registration plate, careless and reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, disregarding traffic lanes, failing to keep right, speeding, theft, and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
According to court documents, state police were on patrol when they observed a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix traveling west with a registration plate belonging to a Ford sedan.
As troopers were attempting a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Young, reportedly began to flee at a high rate of speed. The vehicle made a right turn onto Callensburg Road and continued at a high speed, before turning left onto Cherry Run Road.
Police said the pursuit ended in the area of Cherry Run and Thompson roads in Toby Township due to “the reckless nature of the driver” and the proximity to homes in Rimersburg. The chase spanned approximately 11 miles and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.
About 15 minutes after the pursuit ended, Young was allegedly seen traveling at a high rate of speed along Traister Road in Madison Township (Clarion County).
The next day, on Dec. 2, according to reports, police were on patrol near the intersection of Routes 368 and 268 in Parker City (Armstrong County), when they observed William Amon, who was known to have a suspended license, operating a Ford pickup with an expired inspection sticker.
The vehicle was stopped along Route 268 near the Parker House. Because Amon didn’t have a valid license, police said they asked if any of the passengers had a license. One of the passengers provided the name of Randy Neely. It was later determined that he had actually provided the name of his twin brother, and the man in the vehicle was actually Ryan Neely.
Another passenger in the vehicle allegedly identified himself as Jason Prementine, but said he did not know his social security number.
When the second passenger removed his hat, police said that he looked like the man who had fled from troopers the day before. Upon further investigation, the man was identified as Young. It was also determined that Young had multiple arrest warrants out of Butler County.
Another passenger in the vehicle, reportedly identified herself as Karen Kritzer. It was later determined that she was Jennifer Virginia Young, who was wanted on aggravated assault and domestic relations warrants, according to reports. She was also with Shane Young during the pursuit on Dec. 1.
When asked how he knew Shane Young and Jennifer Young, Amon reportedly explained that their vehicle had broken down the day before and they had stayed with him overnight.
Shane Young said that the vehicle belonged to him, and allegedly admitted to stealing a plate from a parked vehicle in a lot. He said that the plate that belonged on his car was in the car.
He also reportedly told police that he had run the day before because he had warrants against him and had made a mistake.
Charges against Shane Young were filed Dec. 9 by Trooper Tate Allison with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.