REDBANK TWP. – A 29-year-old Tarentum man is facing criminal homicide and other charges stemming from a Sept. 17 vehicle crash that killed two Clarion County motorcyclists in Redbank Township (Clarion County).
Jhonatan A. Gonzales de la Cruz was charged with two counts each of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and careless driving resulting in unintentional death, as well as one count each of illegal passing, passing in a prohibited area, illegal passing killing two individuals, failing to keep right and drive at a safe speed, reckless driving, disregarding traffic lanes, operating a vehicle without the required financial responsibility and failing to use a seatbelt.
According to reports, state police were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash along Route 28 in Redbank Township at approximately 9 p.m. on Sept. 17. Through an initial investigation, it was determined that the crash occurred as Gonzales de la Cruz was traveling north along Route 28 at a high rate of speed in a 2013 Toyota Corolla.
Gonzales de la Cruz reportedly crossed the double center lines in an attempt to illegally pass multiple vehicles at an intersection, and struck the back of a northbound 1999 Honda CBR6004X motorcycle, driven by Douglas Craig, 36, of New Bethlehem, that was making a left turn onto Shannondale Road.
Police said there were no adverse weather conditions nor any other roadway or environmental conditions that would have caused the crash.
Craig and his passenger, Sarah Stewart, 34, of Strattanville, were reportedly pronounced dead at the scene as a result of blunt force trauma suffered directly from the crash.
It was later discovered that Gonzales de la Cruz was allegedly operating his vehicle with an expired insurance card, and he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Charges were filed Dec. 8 by Trooper Ryan Drayer with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.