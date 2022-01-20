BRADYS BEND TWP. – A 51-year-old Butler County man was fatally injured over the weekend in a one-vehicle crash along Route 68 in Bradys Bend Township.
According to reports, Jamie Todd Pyle of Chicora was traveling west along Route 68, just east of Kaylor Petrolia Road, at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 when he lost control of his 2000 Jeep Wrangler on a curve in the roadway. The Jeep veered across Route 68 and struck an embankment on the south side of the road, before rolling several times and coming to a stop on its passenger side facing north.
Pyle, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the Jeep. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Armstrong County Deputy Coroner Timothy S. Graham. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and torso.
Although wearing a seatbelt, Pyle’s passenger, Wendy E. Bellis, 47, of Chicora, reportedly suffered unknown injuries in the crash. She was transported by ambulance to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment.
Alcohol and speed are considered to be factors in the crash, a press release issued by the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office states. Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
Hile Funeral Home in Chicora is handling the funeral arrangements.
Assisting were: State Police, Sugarcreek Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance, East Brady Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance, and Seybert’s Towing.