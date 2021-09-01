REDBANK TWP. – A 54-year-old Brockway man was killed last week in a one-vehicle crash along Route 28, just north of Dewey Road, in Redbank Township (Clarion County).
According to reports, Jeffrey J. Comito was traveling north along Route 28 at approximately 2:40 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of his 2016 Chevrolet Equinox. The vehicle traveled across the southbound lane and off the roadway, before going over an embankment and striking several small trees and brush.
Following the smaller impacts, Comito’s vehicle reportedly struck a large tree, which caused the Equinox to spin and come to a stop off the side of the road facing west.
The vehicle then caught fire.
Although wearing a seatbelt, police said Comito suffered fatal injuries in the crash.
New Bethlehem and Hawthorn fire departments, Clarion Hospital EMS, Clarion County Coroner Daniel Shingledecker and Leadbetter’s Towing assisted state police at the scene.
Summerville and Distant Area fire departments were also dispatched to assist with traffic control.
Route 28 was closed in both directions for more than three hours between the intersection of Macadam Road, Shannondale Road and Dewey Road.