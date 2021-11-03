MONROE TWP. – A 56-year-old Louisville, Ohio man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 1 along Interstate 80 West, at mile marker 61.3, in Monroe Township.
According to police, Thomas E. Brewer was traveling west along I-80 at approximately 7:45 p.m. when he lost control of his 2018 International Harvester tractor trailer on a curve in the roadway. The truck rolled onto its side, before striking PennDOT signs and a cement barrier and coming to a stop.
Brewer reportedly died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Clarion Hospital EMS, Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No. 1, Rustler’s Sales and Service, and PennDOT assisted state police at the scene.