EAST BRADY – East Brady’s latest Citizen of the Year may also be one of the youngest award winners.
Dan Markel, 26, was presented with the 2022 award during the community’s annual Riverfest celebration on Saturday, July 16.
“Danny has never let his disease get in the way of achieving any of his goals,” Riverfest chairman Jason Hall read while announcing the winner from the Riverfest stage along Kellys Way. “He has committed his life with a goal of bringing awareness and change for persons with disabilities.”
The son of Bill and Sheila Markel of Bradys Bend, Dan Markel is graduate of Karns City High School, and went on to earn a degree in sports and outdoor recreation management from Edinboro University.
In listing Markel’s achievements, Hall noted that the award winner served as the Pennsylvania State Ambassador for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and has done motivational speaking for children with disabilities and their families.
Markel served as an accessibility advisor for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and worked with the Karns City High School athletic department.
In high school, he started his own DJ business, and has been a Riverfest Committee member, starting the Anything That Floats event.
An honorary lifetime members of the Sons of Italy in Bradys Bend, Markel currently serves as the director of the Petroleum Valley Youth Center, where he has raised more than $60,000 to make the center more accessible.
“His kindness is genuine and his goal of accessibility to all has been met head-on with determination and fearlessness,” Hall read before presenting the award to Markel.