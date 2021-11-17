CLARION – Following a recent outbreak of COVID-19 among staff at the Clarion County Jail, officials last week made the decision to reimplement a mask mandate at the Paint Township facility.
During the Nov. 10 meeting of the Clarion County Prison Board, jail warden Jeff Hornberger reported that one corrections officer had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
“It did create some hardship for us for about a week,” Hornberger said, explaining that while no inmates were infected with the virus, he was forced to quarantine two additional staff members who had been in close contact with their positive co-worker for four days until their negative test results were received.
Although everyone is back to work now, Hornberger said the incident caused a bit of a “scheduling frenzy” with his already bare-bones staff.
“I’m having trouble staffing on a good day,” he said. “Then you throw someone with COVID into the mix, and it’s like you can’t get anyone to work.”
In an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy, Hornberger suggested that inmates and staff members again wear masks inside the facility.
“I think it would be very proactive on our part,” he said. “If everybody masks up, it’s a good way to help keep from having to isolate anybody else.”
Hornberger pointed out, however, that according to the county’s policy, wearing a mask does not alleviate the need to quarantine if an employee is exposed to COVID.
“It would help tremendously...if we had a clause in there that if you are wearing a mask you won’t be sent home unless you’re displaying symptoms,” he said.
Several prison board members expressed support for relaxing the quarantine policy if masks are used.
“You have to have flexibility with the needs of different departments,” board member District Attorney Welsh said, noting that unlike some other county departments, it is not possible for corrections officers to work from home. “The jail situation is different.”
“Since we’re in unchartered waters, I think you should be able to tweak these things someway,” prison board member Commissioner Ted Tharan agreed.
While not “in favor of any mandates by anybody,” Tharan said he believed that the board should consider what the alternative would be if precautionary measures are not taken.
“You dodged a bullet this time, but next time you might not be as fortunate,” Tharan said. He pointed out that if there are not enough corrections officers on a given shift, it may be necessary to temporarily house inmates in a neighboring jail. “And no other jail is going to want to take a lot of prisoners if they’ve been exposed to COVID.”
In the ensuing discussion, board members talked about if and where masks should be mandated for everyone inside the jail.
“If it’s voluntary, we’re not really doing anything,” prison board chairman Commissioner Wayne Brosius said of requiring masks.
Tharan agreed, adding that masks are required in other facilities including hospitals and doctors’ offices.
“We’re trying to prevent a catastrophe within the county,” he said.
Ultimately, the board approved a motion to reinstate a mandate that masks be worn by staff and anyone who enters the secured area of the jail — including inmates in the common areas of the facility. The motion also included the stipulation that, as long as the individuals were masked, quarantining is not necessary following an exposure unless COVID symptoms are displayed.
Other Business
• Up one defendant from last month, officials said that there are currently 94 individuals sentenced to the intermediate punishment program or probation with restrictive conditions.
Sixteen of those individuals are on house arrest, and two are on work release.
• Hornberger reported that the jail’s average daily population for October was around 59 inmates. There were a total of 39 commitments and 39 releases last month.
• Jail officials also reported that four inmates received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while two inmates received their second dose.
In addition, three COVID tests were performed on inmates preparing to be sent to a state correctional facility.